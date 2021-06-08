Stephen Kenny to set Gavin Bazunu crowd test with vital September games in mind for 19-year-old goalkeeper

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu catches a cross during the international friendly victory over Andorra at Estadi Nacional in Andorra last week. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny has dropped a strong hint that Gavin Bazunu is firmly in his plans to start September’s World Cup qualifiers by confirming he will play against Hungary tonight to gain more experience playing in front of crowds.

Hungary are pushing restriction limits to get as many fans as possible into the 15,000 capacity Szusza Ferenc Stadion for their last game before the Euros and Kenny sees it as an ideal opportunity to test Bazunu in that environment.

The 19-year-old’s six outings for Shamrock Rovers in 2018 – which included a Europa League tie away in Sweden in front of 8,000 fans – and his underage appearances for Ireland and Manchester City are his only experience of performing in stadiums with spectators as his year on loan at Rochdale was spent behind closed doors.

Bazunu is now set for a fourth consecutive appearance after starting against Luxembourg, Qatar and Andorra although Kenny has indicated Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher could make his senior debut at some stage this evening.

However, his comments about Bazunu suggest he really is in contention for September with doubts still persisting around the fitness and standing of Darren Randolph.

“I’m Caoimhín’s biggest fan, he played in the under-21 team ten times and had he been fit in March (v Serbia) he would have started, it’s fair to say. Gavin Bazunu has come in and just been absolutely excellent. Sometimes you take your chance

“I’m cognisant of that (Kelleher’s need for a cap) but I would like Gavin to get some time in front a crowd, a passionate crowd, before our next game – Portugal away – because he’s not played in front of a crowd all year.

“So I would like him to experience that as well. I would like Caoimhín to get some game-time as well and I’m anxious to do that as well.”

Kenny indicated that Troy Parrott is set to feature again this evening after his brace of goals against Andorra but tactical tweaks will be required as Ireland would leave themselves too exposed against the Hungarians if they went into the match with the same formation.