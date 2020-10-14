Stephen Kenny: These young guns will bounce back and be big players for Ireland

Stephen Kenny has backed his young Ireland side to respond positively to another night of frustration in Helsinki.

The visitors squandered chances and then paid the penalty for a Darren Randolph mistake in a defeat to Finland which stretched his team’s goal famine to 390 minutes.

However, Kenny feels that his group have the mentality to respond to a challenging week that perished as a result of play-off penalty disappointment and coronavirus disruptions.

Dara O’Shea and Jason Knight made debuts against Finland, joining Adam Idah, Jayson Molumby and Aaron Connolly in the senior ranks and the latter had chances to break the deadlock before admitting afterwards that he was guilty of ‘selfish’ decisions at the wrong time.

Kenny has backed his players to overcome this setback and bounce back in next month’s friendly with Bosnia and Nations League ties with Wales and Bulgaria – provided those games go ahead.

“The players have shown real character and the young players that have come in have shown a great mentality and I am optimistic that they will go on to be important players for Ireland,” said Kenny.

“There are mitigating factors. We’ve lost eight players through Covid-related issues (Connolly and Idah returned last night). Seamus Coleman and Harry Arter pulled out of the original squad. We lost David McGoldrick and James McCarthy.

“We had periods of the game where we could have done better. But there were other times when we were very good.”

Online Editors