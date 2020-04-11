Stephen Kenny swoops for Dundalk coach as he looks to finalise Ireland backroom team

Dundalk coach Ruaidhri Higgins is set for a role in the backroom team of new Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

Higgins has been targeted by Kenny as he looks to finalise the structure that will support him in his new role.

The League of Ireland champions are entitled to seek compensation for Higgins as he is under contract. Higgins, a former Derry, Bohemians and Dundalk midfielder, is currently assisting Vinny Perth at Oriel Park after being promoted in the shake-up following Kenny's departure in the winter of 2018

Prior to that, Higgins had worked as the Louth club's opposition analyst under Kenny who brought the Limavady man in after he finished his playing career.

The 35-year-old scouted future opponents, a position that took on particular significance when it came to European matches, and it's expected he will have a role in this area - although the exact details remain unclear.

Kenny's assistants will be Keith Andrews and Damien Duff and he spoke this week about his preference for a small staff with clearly defined roles.

Online Editors