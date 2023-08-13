Stephen Kenny sweating on fitness of Will Smallbone after Southampton midfielder takes ‘heavy whack’ on ankle

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny is awaiting a medical update from Southampton on the fitness of their in-demand Ireland midfielder Will Smallbone after he suffered an ankle injury.

Smallbone, who was the subject of a reported bid of £7million from Sheffield United last week, was replaced in the closing stages of the Saints’ remarkable 4-4 draw at home to a Norwich City side who started with Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele on the bench while giving a start to Shane Duffy.

Southampton boss Russell Martin, keen to hold on to Smallbone in the face of that Premier League interest from the Blades, admits he’s unsure how long the 23-year-old will be out for. Kenny handed Smalbone his senior international competitive debut in the most recent Euro 2024 window and is keen to have him available for next month’s games against France and Holland.

“Will has taken quite a heavy whack on his ankle so I hope he is okay because he has been great,” Martin said of Smallbone.

“He’s someone who has got a chance at this club he hasn’t had before, a chance to show how good he can be and I hope we scan it and it comes back positive.”

Smallbome is in the last year of his contract with the Saints and while they have offered him a new deal, an exit in this window is possible if Sheffield United up their offer as the Saints could lose him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

While it’s encouraging for Kenny to see Josh Cullen start the new Premier League season in the starting XI with Burnley, and also for Jason Knight, Mark Sykes, Alan Browne and Jayson Molumby to get game time, the lack of club football for Jeff Hendrick (out of favour at Newcastle) and Jamie McGrath (still waiting to find a club after his Wigan exit), on top of an injury to Mikey Johnston, are early concerns in the midfield area.

Meanwhile, uncapped midfielder Sammie Szmodics showed his potential as he scored twice in two minutes for Blackburn Rovers in a 2-2 draw with Rotherham United, though he later issued an apology for his own mishaps including a missed penalty and a poor pass which gifted the Millers a goal.

“I feel relieved because the first-half wasn’t good enough and I’d like to apologise for the penalty miss,” he said.

“I then gave the stupidest pass ever to Rotherham to score and it was a nightmare first-half. I knew I needed to pick myself up and go again in the second-half. I’ve scored two and we’ve got a point, so it’s a different feeling to the one I had at half time. My head was gone at the break. I was scared of getting sent off and I thought I was going to get substituted off.

“I’m not fussed about the penalty miss because I back myself, I sent the goalkeeper the wrong way and it hit the post, these things happen. What I was annoyed at the most was giving the goal away. It was such a stupid mistake.

“I had to get out of that rut and I feel I did that in the second half. You know you’ve missed a penalty and cost your team a goal, which I don’t think gets much worse unless you’ve got sent off as well. I knew I needed to do a lot and showed some bottle.”