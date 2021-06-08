Stephen Kenny selects Troy Parrott and Adam Idah to lead line against Hungary

Troy Parrott will partner Adam Idah up front for Ireland against Hungary this evening

Stephen Kenny has named Troy Parrott and Adam Idah as his strikers for this evening's friendly international against Hungary in Budapest.

Tottenham teenager Parrot, who grabbed two goals in last Thursday's friendly win over Andorra, will lead the line with Norwich starlet Idah - reprising a role they have played many times with the Under-21s.

Elsewhere, as predicted, Kenny has selected Manchester City youngster Gavin Bazunu in goal, while Conor Hourihane, Josh Cullen and Jason Knight have been retained in midfield.

John Egan will captain the side for what will be Hungary's final warm-up game in front of their own fans at the Ferenc Szusza Stadium before the Euro 2020 finals.

Ireland: Gavin Bazunu; John Egan, Shane Duffy, Dara O'Shea; James McClean, Matt Doherty, Conor Hourihane, Josh Cullen, Jason Knight; Troy Parrott, Adam Idah