Stephen Kenny says Ireland ‘will have to do something extraordinary’ to secure top two finish in Euro group of death

Jurgen Klinsmann draws Republic of Ireland during the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round Draw at Festhalle Messe Frankfurt in Germany. Photo by Lukas Schulze / UEFA via Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny has called on his players to rise to the challenge of a tough Euro 2024 draw, admitting it will take something ‘extraordinary’ for his side to secure a top two finish.

The Ireland manager sought to put the bravest face possible on a nightmare Group B with Netherlands and the French side everyone wanted to avoid from pot two in opposition. The addition of Greece makes it even more difficult.

“We will have to do something extraordinary to finish in the top two and that our intention. We want to do that,” said Kenny.

“No doubt it is a tough draw. Nobody wanted France as a second seed, I think that is fair to say, and Greece are a good team.

“But we have shown a capacity to get good results against Portugal, Serbia, Scotland and Belgium this year. You can see the improvement in the team and the capacity to score goals. We will look to continually improve.

“We got to focus on ourselves and making ourselves better for March. They are big games. I understand that people will not give us a chance, I get that, but we got to back ourselves and believe in what we are doing.”

Kenny said that a positive slant on the presence of Greece could be their capacity to take points off other sides.

They won their [Nations League] group and have had some good recent results, they beat Northern Ireland twice,” said Kenny, with a nod to a team managed by Gus Poyet.

“They’ll be tough opponents for France and Holland as well. I don’t mind getting a strong fourth seed because teams will take points off each other. We’ve just got to maximise our own performances.

“I think we are capable of big performances but we haven’t shown we can do it consistently. That’s what we are building towards, that’s what we have to show.

“For us, the Irish public are behind us. All these World Cup qualifiers will be full houses. They are really getting behind this team. We’ve just got to pull off some big performances. And we are capable of that, we’ve shown that by going toe to toe with Portugal both home and away. Scotland - two excellent games. We do have to improve on that."

Ireland will learn the order of games when fixtures dates are released later on Sunday evening.