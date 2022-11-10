Derby have refused to release Conor Hourihane and Jason Knight for Ireland's November friendlies with Norway and Malta.

League One sides are continuing to play through the forthcoming international break and there is no obligation to let players participate in friendly encounters because it's not registered as a proper international window.

Other nations who aren't travelling to the World Cup have suffered because of the same rule with Celtic stopping their squad members from linking up with Scotland as they are headed for a tournament in Australia.

“They have an FA Cup match and a league match with Portsmouth so they haven’t released the players," said Kenny today after announcing his 25-man squad.

"I have no idea why it isn’t a fully sanctioned window that we can demand everyone (is released).

"They have competitive matches, but from our point of view playing for your country is the pinnacle of your career, and should be above everything. Ideally we want everyone here but there’s nothing we can do.

"There’s ten years between them but they both equally value playing for their country.

"Especially Conor, who came through from League Two to League One to the Championship to the Premier League, he came up and earned it the hard way.

"Jason has been one of our most consistent performers, but that’s the way it is."

Shane Duffy misses out on the squad for 'personal reasons', with the headline news being first calls for Evan Ferguson and Will Smallbone.

Kenny admits that it's an 'early promotion' for Brighton striker Ferguson (18) but indicated that he might come into the Irish frame on merit in the New Year and that's why it's prudent to integrate him now.

"I suppose the way I have to look at it: if Evan goes on loan in January, which is quite possible...we can't predict how he would do but if he went and did well and got regular gametime and scored goals, he could easily come into the picture in March or June. It can change that quickly," he said.

"Everyone’s first loan isn’t always a success and we can’t count on that. He scores different types of goals, he scores great headed goals which is rare enough now, we are not producing that type of player.

"He’s a natural goalscorer and it will be good experience for him in the squad.

"Will has shown great character to come back from a cruciate ligament injury, in his time at Southampton, which is a real blow for a young player. He was making some appearances in the Premier League.

"His performances for the U21s have been quite good. He is a creative passer and has gone and played for Stoke this season and has done reasonably well and has shown the ability to change the tempo of the game with his passing.

"He understands, he’s a natural midfield player, and in the U-21 team he showed the ability to score good goals so he’s there on merit, I feel it’s an opportunity for him.”

Kenny said he will ‘continue to monitor’ Joe Hodge, the Wolves midfielder who has now made a handful of Premier League appearances off the bench and started in the EFL Cup midweek.

He suggested that Conor Coventry (West Ham) and Jack Taylor (Peterborough) were in his thoughts as well without making the cut.

Four League of Ireland players are on his standby list, with Shamrock Rovers trio Neil Farrugia, Daniel Cleary and Rory Gaffney in contention along with Derry City goalkeeper Brian Maher.

Kenny gave Farrugia a strong mention last month, but Gaffney coming into contention is a left field move given that he turned 33 last month.

The manager has been impressed by his recent European displays and with Will Keane already a doubt due to injury, it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that he will come into the frame if there’s another setback in the striking department.

Ireland face Norway at the Aviva Stadium next Thursday before travelling to face Malta three days later.

Republic of Ireland Squad (v Norway & Malta)

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough), Liam Scales (Aberdeen, on loan from Celtic), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jeff Hendrick (Reading, on loan from Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Jamie McGrath (Dundee United).

Forwards: Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City).

FIXTURES

Thursday November 17: Ireland v Norway, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm

Sunday November 20: Malta v Ireland, Ta'Quli National Stadium, 7pm (Irish time)