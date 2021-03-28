Stephen Kenny project hits rock bottom: It is tragic seeing Ireland flounder to such an extent

This was the night the dream died. Stephen Kenny may continue to the end of the qualifying campaign but he will be a lame duck. All the hopes invested in him cannot survive the evidence furnished by one of the worst results in Irish international history.

What hurts is not that we won’t be going to the World Cup finals but that we aren’t going anywhere. Failing to qualify for major tournaments is hardly a new experience for Ireland but this match revealed a team at rock bottom.

The new manager has persuaded his charges to play the game in a new way, but he’s been unable to inspire them to play it well enough.

In such cases the buck stops with the manager. John Aldridge’s observation that no manager could coax attractive winning football from this set of players is partly true. The great bugbear for Ireland over the past year has not been the high profile Covid-19 and injury absences, but the fact that the majority of the team are struggling at club level.

From that point of view Kenny has been given something of a bum deal. Yet even this group of players should have been able to see off the challenge of Luxembourg at home.

Where there had been positives in the loss in Serbia, there was little, beside the heroics of Gavin Bazunu, to cheer the heart in the Aviva last. A repeat of Wednesday night’s form would have been good enough for a win, but Ireland have become one of those teams who never do quite enough to get the necessary result.

Short on energy, lacking in urgency and devoid of inspiration Ireland were a holy show. You could see Luxembourg grow in confidence as the second half wore on. They’ve been enjoying something of a golden age by their historical standards in the past two years with wins over Montenegro, Cyprus and Azerbaijan.

It seemed clear by the end that they viewed Ireland as being in the same class as those erstwhile minnows.

There is something tragic about seeing Ireland flounder to such an extent under Kenny.

Few Irish managers have entered the job backed by such a reservoir of public goodwill. Even the long goalless run in the Nations League did not entirely diminish the feeling of expectation.

People knew that Kenny stood for a fresh start and a realisation that Irish football could not go on in the enthusiasm sapping way it had in the past few years. The new manager represented a chance to say goodbye to all that. If we overestimated his ability, it was a mistake made from the best of motives. We yearned to embrace optimism rather than cynicism.

Instead things have got worse rather than better. All the talk of foundations being built for the future ring hollow after such a dismal display. Who knew Kenny’s Ireland would be so downright dull?

It’s not just the manager who’s been overestimated, but the potential brightness of our future. Rumours of a golden generation have been greatly exaggerated. As Liam Brady pointed out, this current batch of young players are not going to spend their careers at the top level.

A great prospect is someone like Dusan Vlahovic, who scored Serbia’s opener on Wednesday and aged 21 is banging in goals in Serie A for Fiorentina. Our youngsters, loaned out by clubs who have no room for them and struggling to make teams in the Championship and League One are of a lower order altogether.

You have to go back a long time to find a weaker set of Irish players but you have to go even further back to find a worse result. This was like a relic of the dark ages when Irish teams were picked by FAI committees, English clubs wouldn’t release their players to us and international respectability was a distant dream.

This result represents a return to the days before Liam Touhy and John Giles began the hard task of turning Ireland back into a serious team.

We are as low now as we have ever been. Ireland were a disgrace last night and one decent, intelligent man whose instincts are the best and whose commitment cannot be questioned must take the brunt of the blame for that. His reputation is in tatters this morning.

The dream is over and the dog days are here.