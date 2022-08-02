Ireland manager Stephen Kenny with attendees during a visit to the Intersport Elverys Summer Soccer Schools at Tullamore Town FC in Leah Victoria Park, Offaly. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny says he plans to appoint a new number three by September's international window and indicated that it will remain a part-time position.

Kenny is looking for a Plan D in the position after the departures of Damien Duff, his replacement Anthony Barry and most recently John Eustace who took over from Barry ahead of the March window this year but departed to become manager of Birmingham City just four months later.

The Ireland manager said today that he had secured a longer term commitment from Eustace to do the role in tandem with his post as assistant boss of QPR but that all went out the window when the Birmingham native lost that job.

Kenny did not rule out going for another jobshare candidate in sourcing a replacement.

"We will have to wait and see on that. Keith Andrews has been my assistant since the start of the Under-21 campaign. We work closely together and are full-time employees with the FAI," said Kenny, after stating the plan was to replace Eustace quickly.

"We cover England and work on matters throughout the year with Stephen Rice. He is full-time as chief scout. Dean Kiely is working with us since the start of the last campaign. The additional coaches are in part-time positions and will be filled in time.

"Listen, I made it clear to John initially when he was appointed that I was not interested in someone who wanted to be a manager in the short-term and that he needed to commit for longer.

"But he obviously lost his job at QPR where he was happy being assistant at QPR and to have the international aspect. It was a huge step up for him coming into the senior international set up," continued Kenny, who was speaking at an Intersport Elverys FAI Summer Soccer Schools visit in Tullamore.

"He was with us for a short period, just two camps, he really enjoyed it and was enthused by the opportunity.

"Then the way that he lost his job at QPR and then he got offered the Birmingham job which is his home town. It was a good opportunity and we can only wish him well.

"It's a big club and he could not turn it down. We have to respect that."

Ireland face a September double-header away to Scotland and at home to Armenia before playing a pair of friendlies in November with the focus then shifting to European Championship qualifiers kicking off next March.