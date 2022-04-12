Stephen Kenny planning for four games in June window

Stephen Kenny says he’s planning on having a four-game series of matches to play in the Nations League in June despite uncertainty over Ukraine’s ability to fulfil their fixtures in that competition as well as the World Cup play-off against Scotland.

And while Ireland’s squad will be tested by injury and suspension Kenny could have a new recruit on board with news that highly-rated Blackpool player CJ Hamilton, who was born in England but spent time in Waterford as a child, has completed his paperwork and is in the frame for his first-ever callup.

UEFA have informed the FAI that Josh Cullen will be suspended for the next match as a proposed yellow card amnesty does not apply. Matt Doherty and James McClean are almost certain to miss out due to knee injuries, Shane Duffy is also sidelined by injury and there is no chance of Norwich City pair Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele being fit in time for Ireland duty.

“There are question marks around the defenders, the ones who played in the last camp,” said Kenny. “Others have got to step up now, we’ve just got to manage that.”

Kenny and the FAI hope to get an update today after a meeting at UEFA HQ over Ukraine’s fixture list with the World Cup matches being given priority, so one of the Ireland-Ukraine games could be moved to September, with Armenia home and away slotted in for Ireland in June instead.

“I’m told there is a meeting in UEFA and we should get greater clarification then. In my head, I’m planning for four games, it will be four games in either nine or ten days,” he said. “Having four games is new territory but I’m not complaining.”