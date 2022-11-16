Stephen Kenny not changing Ireland approach for Norway despite absence of Erling Haaland

Stephen Kenny insists that the absence of Erling Haaland from tomorrow's Aviva Stadium with Norway will not dramatically alter his side's gameplan.

Kenny was already planning to play a strong side for the friendly encounter, but the unavailability of Manchester City superstar Haaland through injury has dampened the spirits of fans who were looking forward to seeing him in action.

However, the Dubliner says that it hasn't impacted on his preparations.

"I don't think it changes that much," he said, "Norway have a lot of players playing at a good level, they are all good players. The highest profile is Martin Odegaard who is an exceptional player for sure. They have players from La Liga and the other top leagues so they have shown themselves to be a good team."

Ireland have no injury issues for the game, and Kenny strongly hinted that Brighton teen Evan Ferguson may have to be patient as he targets a debut after his first call. "He has a chance of being involved but no guarantees at the same time," he said.

Meanwhile, Kenny welcomed Ireland's bid to co-host Euro 2028, describing it as a 'good news story.'

And he repeated his views on the forthcoming World Cup in Qatar, with Kenny somewhat conflicted about travelling out there for five days to scout Euros opponents France and Holland but concluding that he's paid by his employers to do what it takes to succeed as Ireland boss.

"I spoke out at that time when we played Qatar in our group home and away, the disparity between rich and poor in Qatar, the deaths of the migrant workers – obviously the numbers have been questioned, different media outlets have given different accounts of what kind of numbers," said Kenny, speaking generally about the competition.

“But there's no doubt that it was distressing, very tragic, really, in those circumstances. It (discussion of the controversy) should happen, that's for sure.

“I'm just going in and out for five days. I'm going to see France twice – I've got to do the job to the best of my ability as Irish manager. I get to see France twice against Tunisia and Denmark, I get to see Holland.

“Everything has been building towards these European Championships and towards attempting to qualify for the European Championships. That's been a big ambition and it's important to see the teams at their best in full flight. It gives you a real perspective on the team. That's the reason I'm going."