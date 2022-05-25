Stephen Kenny with Troy Parrott last month after the last-minute winner against Lithuania. Photo: Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny has named his 27-man squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League games against Armenia, Ukraine and Scotland.

Uncapped pair CJ Hamilton and Festy Ebosele have been called up to the squad for the first time ahead of next month's matches.

And there is also a recall for striker Michael Oabfemi after a spell in the wilderness, the Swansea City man included in a 27-man squad following a strong season with his club, while Cyrus Christie is also back in the panel.

Kenny will be without some key players for the four matches in June, with Matt Doherty, Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidle all absent through injury.

There is no place for veterans Shane Long, Darren Randolph and Robbie Brady, and Callum O'Dowda is also omitted, while Mark Sykes, who was in the squad for the March friendly games but was not capped, is not in the squad, and younger players like Evan Ferguson will remain with the U21 panel. Josh Cullen is included but he will miss the first game through suspension.

Ireland begin the four-game series away to Armenia on Saturday June 4, host Ukraine on Wednesday June 8 and Scotland on Saturday June 11, finishing up with a game away to Ukraine, to be played in the Polish city of Lodz, on Tuesday June 14.

IRELAND SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), CJ Hamilton (Blackpool), Festy Ebosele (Derby County).