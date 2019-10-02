Stephen Kenny names exciting Ireland U-21 squad for crucial Euro qualifiers with Italy and Iceland

Stephen Kenny has named a strong Ireland U-21 squad for the upcoming European qualifiers against Italy and Iceland.

The Boys in Green have got off to a perfect start in their qualification campaign, recording victories against Luxembourg, Armenia and Sweden.

In the last game against Sweden, Kenny's outfit came from 1-0 down to record an impressive 3-1 win away from home. The Ireland boss was subsequently admitted to hospital after taking ill on the way home, but he has since recovered and will be in the dugout for the upcoming games.

Ireland welcome Italy to Tallaght Stadium on Thursday October 10 for a crucial fixture, before travelling to Iceland on Tuesday October 15.

Connor Ronan returns to the squad after recovering from injury, although defender Darragh Leahy misses out after being sidelined.

Republic of Ireland U-21 Squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City)

Defenders: Danny McNamara (Newport County, on loan from Millwall), Lee O'Connor (Celtic), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Conor Masterson (QPR), Liam Scales (UCD AFC), Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Kameron Ledwidge (Southampton)

Midfielders: Jayson Molumby (Millwall, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jason Knight (Derby County), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Jack Taylor (Barnet), Connor Ronan (DAC Dunajská Streda, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Dan Mandroiu (Bohemians), Gavin Kilkenny (AFC Bournemouth), Zack Elbouzedi (Waterford)

Forwards: Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Jonathan Afolabi (Celtic), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Michael Obafemi (Southampton)

