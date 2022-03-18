Seamus Coleman will captain Ireland in the upcoming friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania

Oxford United man Mark Sykes has done enough to win the attention of Stephen Kenny as he's been given his first senior call-up but there's no place in the squad for Swansea City forward Michael Obafemi after he snubbed an U21 call-up earlier this week.



Kenny today named a 25-man squad for friendly games against Belgium and Lithuania and there are recalls, following injury, for Dara O'Shea and Scott Hogan.

Conor Ronan is promoted to the seniors after impressing at U21 level while Belfast native Sykes' defection from Northern Ireland is rewarded with a senior call.

But Obafemi's decision to turn down a place in Jim Crawford's U21 squad this week as "he sees himself as a senior international", according to Crawford, appears to have cost him a place in the squad.

Adam Idah, Andrew Omobamidele and Enda Stevens miss out through injury while Aaron Connolly (Middlesbrough), Jamie McGrath (Wigan) and James Collins (Cardiff) are not selected.

Ireland Squad - Belgium & Lithuania

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United, on loan from Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (QPR, on loan from Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County), Mark Sykes (Oxford United).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Connor Ronan (St. Mirren, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers).