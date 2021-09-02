Pride can only offer short-term comfort from the pain of regret and the stench of defeat.

Stephen Kenny was quite measured in Faro on Wednesday night, clearly still coming to terms with the six minutes that turned a victory for the ages into a defeat that broke young hearts.

There was more than a hint of indifference in the build-up, with the FAI missives reminding supporters tickets were still available for the Dublin legs of this international window driving home that point.

And yet, there was a sense during the display in Portugal that Kenny’s team were suddenly standing on the brink of a breakthrough that would change perception.

Throughout his managerial career, he has a track record of delivering the unexpected, particularly on foreign soil.

Some of the best performances from his trailblazing Dundalk side ended in agonising defeat on the road when expectations were reasonably low.

Away games with BATE Borisov (a 2-1 in 2015), Zenit St Petersburg (2-1 in 2016) and Rosenborg (2-1 after extra-time in 2017) spring to mind. Hajduk Split (2014) and Legia Warsaw (2016) were superb away performances undone by home leg struggles.

Dundalk won in Split and conceded an injury-time goal for a draw on the night in Warsaw.

His team didn’t dominate possession in any of those fixtures, but what the underdogs did do was try and play when they got the opportunity.

There is a simplistic depiction of Kenny which forgets that he has actually employed pragmatism throughout his time in the dugout. Yes, a portion of his media appearances may appear idealistic and attacking principles will always underline his philosophy.

But he can set up a team on their travels to embrace a challenging task even though it’s inevitable there will be spells of pressure to withstand.

In many respects, the disappointments in Slovakia, Serbia and Portugal slot into that pattern.

Ireland only had 32 percent possession in Faro, but it was effective until the dying minutes and it hinted at a brighter future without necessarily producing the result to rubberstamp that statement.

Ultimately, there’s a permanence in the result that endures and one thing is certain, if Ireland fail to win against Azerbaijan on Saturday evening, the one win in 15 statistic will be shouted from the rooftops by Kenny sceptics and Portugal will just fade into that number.

However, if Kenny can score a first home victory, then the Portugal match might be remembered in another way.

The temptation is to declare that Ireland need to produce more of the same, yet the reality is that they actually need to learn from the lessons of March by mixing things up.

In the club sphere, Kenny liked continuity as a manager. He was never going to be called the tinkerman, and there was a reluctance to engage in squad rotation just for the sake of it.

The strong showing against Serbia in Belgrade convinced Kenny to stick with a very similar formula for the home clash with Luxembourg three days later, making three switches one of which was enforced and another involved Gavin Bazunu replacing Mark Travers between the sticks.

However, they couldn’t recreate the same intensity, with Kenny subsequently admitting that asking individuals who weren’t playing regularly for their clubs to perform again was an error.

Similar to how he is now employing a formation that he was initially unsure about, Kenny will have to break from his established modus operandi by chopping and changing with more frequency during these triple-headers.

The Azerbaijan side which lost in Luxembourg on Wednesday can be a sturdy opponent and they have suffered single goal defeats in all of their games to date and they pushed Serbia hard at home.

There will be spells on Saturday when they seek to absorb pressure and, while Luxembourg showed ambition in March, they also sat off for periods and Ireland simply weren’t good enough to break them down.

Last November’s drab Aviva draw with Bulgaria was noteworthy for phases of bad Irish possession, laboured spells where they were going nowhere. It could be argued that games played behind closed doors in a cavernous stadium contributed to the low tempo, and the energy of a crowd would naturally provide the hurry-up.

The choice of personnel will also have a big role to play too. Kenny praised his players in Portugal for their “braveness in receiving the ball in tight areas all over the park” and he also felt Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly’s threat on the counter kept Portugal guessing. What Ireland will require against Azerbaijan is slightly different. It will be about the intelligence to make the right decisions when the visitors are sitting back.

Connolly found dangerous positions against the Portuguese, yet he lacked sharpness and confidence around the box. Troy Parrott was held back for the first game of this trip but is in good form at MK Dons, with both of his goals this term coming from clever runs off the shoulder of the last defender and a first-time finish. Jeff Hendrick put in a shift during the week, yet Conor Hourihane might be better suited to this challenge both in terms of dead balls and general play.

Daryl Horgan’s attacking versatility and movement should make him a viable option too although another ex-Dundalk player, Jamie McGrath, has announced his suitability for this level.

The wellbeing of Matt Doherty may affect other decisions; the wing-backs were excellent in Estadio Algarve in terms of negotiating the team out of trouble, but the brief at the Aviva will be more about setting the tone and possibly even getting more balls into the box.

Kenny will be asked about his strategy tomorrow and it’s likely the cards will be kept close to the chest. The Irish camp are also understood to be fuming about aspects of the performance of Slovenian referee Matej Jug, but going too far down that road would risk prolonging the hangover.

Portugal enters a long list of near misses. Now, it’s all about adapting for Azerbaijan.