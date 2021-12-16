Stephen Kenny is anxiously waiting on the Nations League draw that will shape the mood for Ireland in 2022

For the international football manager, the winters are long.

The gap between November and March is a significant one, especially in the early weeks when there is no fixture to plan towards.

Helpfully, this evening’s Nations League draw (5.0, Irish time) has come along to try and fill the void, although it may be tomorrow before Stephen Kenny knows his fixture schedule.

Next year will be like no other in terms of scheduling, with the unprecedented move of the World Cup from summer to winter changing the whole schedule.

In normal times, the major tournament would fill June, with the Nations League spread across September, October and November windows.

But the controversial Qatar move has led to a reboot of sorts for countries such as the Republic of Ireland who don’t have a World Cup over the horizon.

Kenny’s team have two friendlies in March before four Nations League games in a busy June gathering and then a further two matches in late September.

It means that next year’s winter break will be even longer, with a

six-month break after the Nations League concludes.

In other words, there will be a lot of time to stew on the outcome.

We are still waiting for white smoke on Kenny’s contract situation but the expectation is that it will conclude with the announcement of a new deal taking in the European Championships campaign.

Read More

While members of the board were intrigued by Liam Brady’s suggestion of a minor extension of Kenny’s deal to take in the September matches, the main voices have always wanted a deal that would deliver a message of certainty around Kenny’s standing.

To do otherwise and turn next year into another public audition would be a massive fudge that would effectively represent a lack of confidence – and severely complicate the search for new sponsorship.

However, it would be standard practice to make a provision in a contract for a payout figure in the event the Nations League went disastrously – although the FAI haven’t always covered themselves in glory in this regard.

There is a belief that this debate will remain hypothetical, borne out of the opinion that a corner was turned in the latter half of the year. But a key aspect of the contract negotiation is the retention of Kenny’s backroom staff on similar term-length deals; with Anthony Barry (Chelsea) and Dean Kiely (Crystal Palace) carrying out their roles as an extension of their day job, this may not be entirely straightforward.

Still, the fact that the commitment next year will consist of just three gatherings – the main one a summer jaunt – might help.

These games will be informative and it’s valid to question Kenny on the basis that he has yet to deliver a victory against an opponent of proper standing.

His bold statement about topping the Nations League group is one he may come to regret in time because, realistically, depending on how the balls roll, Ireland could have a decent campaign without hitting that target.

UEFA have yet to clarify how this renewal will affect the 2024 qualifying picture but it’s anticipated it will determine the play-off state of play. Winning a group wouldn’t be essential to tick that box – a decent second-placed showing would likely be sufficient.

The redrawing of the competition structure has allowed some teams into League B that would previously have operated in League C. Ireland are in Pot 3 and the lower-ranked Pot 4 options are Slovenia, Armenia, Albania and Montenegro. For all that their World Cup qualifying displays were similar or better to Kenny’s endeavours, Ireland will be expected to get the better of whoever they land from this section.

Pot 2 really does bring together teams of similar standard in Finland, Russia, Scotland and Norway so the gut feeling is that the difficulty of the group will be determined by the Pot 1 opponents.

Iceland are dramatically on the downgrade and would be a great option from the top seeds, while Bosnia have regressed. Ukraine and Sweden would be very tricky.

Either way, Kenny will be glad of the homework.

Explainer: What this means for Ireland

What’s happening today?

It’s the draw for the UEFA Nations League, the only competitive games Stephen Kenny’s Ireland will play in 2022.



When are the games?

Ireland will be drawn into a four-team group which means six games – four of which will take place in June and the final two in September. While the draw takes place this evening, the fixtures will not be known until tomorrow.



What’s the importance of the matches?

UEFA are not confirming the situation until the summer but it’s expected that the Nations League finishing position will function as the fallback option for a Euro 2024 play-off place. The games will also dictate seeding for the regular qualifying draw.



Who can the Republic of Ireland play?

Ireland are in Pot 3 of League B and will therefore face one team each from Pot 1 (Ukraine, Bosnia, Sweden, Iceland), Pot 2 (Finland, Norway, Scotland, Russia) and Pot 4 (Slovenia, Montenegro, Armenia, Albania)



What’s the best and worst draw?

Best: Iceland, Finland, Slovenia.

Worst: Ukraine, Norway, Albania.