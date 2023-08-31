Stephen Kenny insists James McClean playing in League Two is ‘not ideal’ for Ireland career

Manager Stephen Kenny during a Republic of Ireland squad announcement at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny feels it’s “not ideal” in the long-term for centurion James McClean to be playing his club football in England’s fourth tier, in the context of his Ireland career.

Kenny also said that Udinese’s Festy Ebosele is in contention to make his first senior appearance against France next month, after the 21-year-old earned his first call up since June 2022 earlier today, while Aaron Connolly received a first recall in almost two years.

There was no place for Troy Parrott, with Kenny revealing the striker has only returned to training in recent days following a groin operation.

Cardiff City’s Callum O’Dowda is out for four weeks with a groin tear, while Andrew Omobamidele’s omission was down to the centre-halfs lack of minutes.

Shane Duffy, Ryan Manning, Enda Stevens, Will Keane and Chiedozie Ogbene also returned to the squad.

McClean left Wigan for Hollywood-backed Wrexham earlier this month, and after returning from a knee injury this week, was included in Kenny’s 25-man squad for next month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The Ireland boss admits it’s not ideal for the 34-year-old to be plying his trade in League Two in regards to his international career, but insists it didn’t have much of a bearing on his decision to call up the Derry native for this window.

“I think in the long term it’s not ideal,” Kenny told the media at Lansdowne Road this afternoon, after confirming his squad for September’s double-header against France and the Netherlands.

“He did speak to me. His club situation - he was in a predicament and he needed to move and this was why he had accepted (Wrexham)

“Ultimately he was Man of the Match in the last game, albeit against Gibraltar. He performed well in the last window.

"Whether he was going to be playing three or four games in League One or three or four games in League Two, I didn’t think it was going to be a significant difference in the short-term of this window.

"Subsequently he has been injured and we have named three left wing-backs in the squad, so we will see.”

With full-backs Séamus Coleman (injured) and Matt Doherty (suspension) ruled out for next week’s clash in Paris, 21-year-old Ebosele could make his maiden senior appearance, as Kenny hailed the Enniscorthy native’s attributes.

“He is in contention. Ultimately we see Festy as an attacking player, who has sort of been relocated to right wing back. He played 58 minutes against Juventus and made a late introduction in their second game,” he said.

“It's an interesting journey for him going to Udinese, a different culture and a new language, with different challenges tactically.

"It’s a big learning curve for him and one he is trying to embrace and trying to improve all the time. He has the capacity for improvement and has some very good attributes.”

With Connolly coming back into the squad for the first time since October 2021, Kenny said that while the Hull City striker is unlikely to start, the Galway man has shown his impact off the bench in recent weeks.

“It’s unusual to pick someone who is not starting. Everyone knows it’s not been a straightforward journey for Aaron but he showed great humility and great determination going back to the U-21 team in Israel and playing in the play-offs,” added Kenny.

“He’s got a manager there in Liam Rosenior there who he has a very good relationship with and has been very good for him. He got two goals against Blackburn which were outstanding, really good goals.

"He hasn’t been starting for Hull so it’s not realistic to start for us. But he’s shown his capacity to come on and get goals in the last couple of weeks. That’s why he’s included.”

Having signed for Dutch side Excelsior Rotterdam last week on loan, Parrott was left out of the squad having recently returned to action after surgery this summer, while Kenny also explained the omissions of O’Dowda and Omobamidele.

“Troy Parrott has had a groin operation and only been training less than a week,” said Kenny.

“He got a move to Excelsior in Holland which could be a really good move for him. He’s excited by it. I know he came on for a few minutes the other day, but he’s only been back training a few days. So it’s too early for Troy here.

“Callum unfortunately had a scan yesterday and he’s out for four weeks with a tendon tear on his groin, so that was unfortunate.

“Andrew is fully fit. I rate him so highly. He’s out of the Norwich team at the moment and all the other players are playing in the Premier League and Shane Duffy comes back in having been in the first team at Norwich.”

Kenny’s side will travel to Paris to face the World Cup runners-up at the Parc des Princes next Thursday, before returning to Dublin to host the Netherlands on Sunday September 10.

After beginning the campaign with defeats to Les Blues and Greece, Ireland picked up their first three points in June’s 3-0 home win over Gibraltar and currently sit third in Group B, level on points with the Dutch with a game more played.

IRELAND SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Stoke).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Wolves), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Enda Stevens (Stoke), Ryan Manning (Southampton), James McClean (Wrexham), Shane Duffy (Norwich), John Egan (Sheffield U), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O'Shea (Burnley), Darragh Lenihan (MIddlesbrough).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (WBA), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle), Alan Browne (Preston), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jason Knight (Bristol C), Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen).

Strikers: Adam Idah (Norwich), Will Keane (Preston), Evan Ferguson (Brighton), Aaron Connolly (Hull), Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton).