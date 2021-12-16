Stephen Kenny insists Ireland’s ‘ambition’ is to win Nations League group despite tough draw

Stephen Kenny says Ireland retain their ambition to win their Nations League group despite landing a tough draw.

And the Dubliner expects his team to be supported by full houses for their home games with Ukraine, Scotland and Armenia.

Kenny declared in October that Ireland would be seeking to win their group, a bold claim without knowing the identity of the opposition.

Ukraine and Scotland were two of the tougher options available and the 50-year-old reckons that duo will be declared favorites externally, but his plan remains to strive for top spot – although a strong second placed showing would also likely be enough to have a playoff in the bank before the regular Euro 2024 campaign starts.

Kenny did point out that Scotland and Ukraine both reached the last Euros and will also meet in a World Cup playoff in March.

"We’re third seeds in the group. People wouldn’t expect that (to top the group) against teams that have been in the Euros. That will certainly be our ambition,” said Kenny.

"We’re going into the competition to win matches and to do well in that tournament. The objective of this team and the way we built this team is to qualify for Germany 2024 and one of the things about the Nations League is that obviously winning the group or possibly finishing second even could give you a playoff for the Euros and that’s motivation enough.”

Ireland will learn the order of their fixtures on Friday morning with four games in June and another two in September.

"The fact that Scotland are playing Ukraine in March is very interesting, to see the teams playing each other,” said Kenny in an interview with UEFA.

“It’s a very competitive group. We’ll focus on ourselves. We know we’ll get full houses for our home games, there’s great support for the team at the moment. Massive support. There’ll be 50,000 at the Aviva for those games.

"We've had our period now where we have been building a team in the World Cup qualifiers and we finished really strongly so we're looking forward to the games.

"We’ll definitely sell out our games. There’s a lot of passion, real support for the team and all of the players that have come into the team.

“We’re looking forward to the group, it’s exciting to have those four games in June in 10 or 11 days.

"You can see the progress, since March, we have scored 20 goals, you can see the players emerging, we’re a young emerging team. We’re improving, we’re getting better.

Kenny will speak in more detail on the draw tomorrow and will also face questions on his contractual position in a virtual press conference with Irish media.