Stephen Kenny insists ‘fully fit’ Ireland side will have to work hard in ‘special game’ against Scotland

Manager Stephen Kenny speaks to his players during an Ireland training session at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny says his ‘fully fit’ Ireland side will have to work hard to get anything from their visit to Glasgow as he prepares to face an improving version of the Scotland team that struggled in Dublin in June.

Steve Clarke’s charges are on a high after tightening up their midfield in a dominant midweek win over Ukraine where they switched from three at the back to a defensive four.

Kenny’s group are in good health with no injury doubts ahead of the Nations League clash. He therefore is faced with a few selection dilemmas, especially in defence, with the presence of John Egan at the eve of game press conference adding to the growing feeling that skipper Seamus Coleman will miss out. That would leave Kenny facing a choice between Shane Duffy and Dara O’Shea for a place in his back three.

“Scotland were very good the other day, they played very well and to be honest with you, they’ve been very good since Steve Clarke took charge and qualified for the Euros. They’ve consistently been good so anything we get, we know we’ll definitely have to earn that,” said Kenny, who asked if he expected more of the same from the Scots in terms of set-up.

“I’ve really no idea. They consistently played in a certain way but with good players you always have the opportunity to change shape,” he said.

“For us, we have to focus on ourselves and make sure we’re right, that’s what we are firmly focused on. You have to adapt for sure, you can’t play the same way, you have to adapt to your opponent. That’s the nature of football.

“Injury wise, there’s no issues at all. Everyone in the camp is fully fit, nobody is even doubtful.”

With around 2,500 Ireland fans expected to be in attendance, the largest away turnout since Kenny took charge, the manager is viewing it as an opportunity to take another step forward.

“It’s a new Ireland, a new Irish team, a new identity, we’ve given over 16 players an international debut in the space of 18 months,” said Kenny, responding to a question from a local.

“The style of play is what the Irish country is connecting with in a major way. There’s a mixture of youth and experience, we’ve had to suffer in terms of some results in the rebuilding.

“This will be our biggest away support since we’ve come in so, from that point of view, it’s a special game.”