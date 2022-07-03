| 16.1°C Dublin

Stephen Kenny. Photo: Stephen McCarthy

Stephen Kenny. Photo: Stephen McCarthy

Stephen Kenny. Photo: Stephen McCarthy

Stephen Kenny. Photo: Stephen McCarthy

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is on the look-out for a new assistant after the appointment of John Eustace as Birmingham City's new head coach.

Eustace had only taken over as assistant to Kenny last March while continuing his coaching duties at QPR.

However, the 42-year-old has now become Birmingham boss on a three-year contract and will leave his role at the FAI immediately.

Speaking to BCFC.com, Eustace said: "I am very proud to be here. Obviously, I am a Birmingham lad and I know the potential of the Club and how important it is to the fans.

Ireland assistant manager John Eustace has joined Birmingham City as head coach (Chris Radburn/PA) Expand

Ireland assistant manager John Eustace has joined Birmingham City as head coach (Chris Radburn/PA)

Ireland assistant manager John Eustace has joined Birmingham City as head coach (Chris Radburn/PA)

Ireland assistant manager John Eustace has joined Birmingham City as head coach (Chris Radburn/PA)

“We have underachieved in the past few seasons and a club of this size, with the support that this club has, we need to be aiming higher.

"I can't wait to get going, meet the staff and get my ideas across to the players out on the pitches as soon as we can.

"The big picture is to get us as competitive as we can, to build a team that the fans are proud of, to play exciting football and win as many games as we can.

“The first thing we have to do is get this squad competitive and ready for that first game of the season against Luton.”

More to follow...

