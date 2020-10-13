Stephen Kenny hoping international football schedule continues amid Covid uncertainty

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny during a press conference at Helsingin Olympiastadion in Helsinki, Finland. Photo by Jussi Eskola/Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny is hopeful that Wednesday's UEFA Nations League encounter will not be the last Ireland game of 2020.

The travelling squad have adapted their flying arrangements for the trip to Finland after a week where Covid-19 and the rules associated with it weakened Kenny's hand, with players spread around the flight although the manager declined to go into specifics.

He said that lessons have to be learned going forward from the last week, but feels every effort should be made to try and keep the international team active although he has previously acknowledged that clubs will be anxious.

Two Ireland players have tested Covid positive over the last week, while contract tracing regulations took another six players out of Kenny's plans at various times.

"We did change some things," said Kenny speaking in Helsinki, referencing talks with the FAI's operations team.

"There are no experts at the moment in this, it's a real learning curve for so many people. There will be changes, I think, going forward.

"There are people experiencing far worse than we are. This virus has killed thousands of people throughout Europe and bigger numbers throughout the world. It's been bigger than sport.

"I don't think it will be (a last game). It's difficult to be certain. In life, there are challenges and society must exist and you must try and overcome hurdles.

"History has thrown up many challenges throughout the ages. We've always had to overcome obstacles. Sport is an important part of life, people need something to look forward to.

"It's the pinnacle of sporting life in Ireland, the Irish international football team, along with other sports, it has a special place in the heart of the Irish supporters. It's great if it does continue (but) we've had setbacks, people have to review that."

Kenny paid tribute to Brighton boss Graham Potter for allowing Aaron Connolly to rejoin the group following his frustrating experience in Slovakia, praising the 'brilliant football man' for facilitating the FAI's request for the Galwegian's return along with Norwich's Adam Idah.

It's evident the Dubliner is still smarting at the loss of the pair from the playoff, choosing to take an answer that direction when asked if he retained faith in the testing system.

"It's hard to believe we lost two players for the playoff at such a late stage because of a false positive connected to contact tracing," he said.

"If it was a Dutch player, for example, he wouldn't have had a problem because it was 1.5m (away from the staff member on the Slovakian flight). The HSE rules are much more stringent, the health authorities are much more stringent than anywhere else in Europe. In our country we have to abide by the law, that's what the medical department did."

Kenny said the depleted nature of his squad has provided an opportunity for players to step up to the limelight.

He was asked about Dara O'Shea, a newcomer to the senior panel who he knows well from the U-21 set-up.

But he stressed the Dubliner has a way to go before reaching the level of John Egan.

"Dara has improved a lot, he's been a consistent improver," said Kenny.

"He's part of the West Brom team that won promotion playing most weeks and he's been ever present in their Premier League team this year.

"He's not at the level of John Egan, John is an experienced Premier League player who is a terrific player really for Ireland.

"Dara is just learning the game still, but he has a great attitude and he always shows a great desire to get better."

