Stephen Kenny handed boost as Rotherham star Chiedozie Ogbene declares for Ireland

Stephen Kenny will have increased attacking options for his first Ireland game as manager after the news that Rotherham attacker Chiedozie Ogbene has declared for the Boys in Green.

The 23-year-old, who was born in Nigeria, played for Cork City and Limerick FC in the League of Ireland before making the move to Brentford in the Championship in 2018. He joined Exeter City on loan last season before making a permanent move to League One side Rotherham in the summer of 2019.

Ogbene helped the Millers earn promotion to the Championship and the FAI have confirmed that he wishes to declare for Ireland.

The association 'have now begun the paperwork on the eligibility process' for Ogbene, who moved to Ireland with his family at the age of seven.

Stephen Kenny has also finalised his backroom staff ahead of his first competitive game in charge in September. Gary Seery has made the step up from the U-21 set-up to become assistant analyst, Danny Miller has joined from Dundalk as a chartered physiotherapist with Colum O’Neill and Sam Rice joining the set-up as athletic therapists.

