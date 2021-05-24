Stephen Kenny hails ‘incredibly talented’ Danny Mandroiu as he lays down challenge to uncapped players

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has challenged his uncapped players to make the most of a training camp and two friendly games next week and play their way into his squad on a regular basis as he hopes that a week in Spain can inject some "fun" back into the camp after a trying year due to Covid restrictions.

And Kenny also feels that the creativity of attacking players like Danny Mandroiu and Jamie McGrath can give something extra to his squad ahead of World Cup duties in September, while the Irish boss has also talked up the potential of teenage defender Andrew Omobamidele.

Kenny named a 27-man squad for a training camp in Spain and friendly matches against Andorra and Hungary, including international rookies Danny Mandroiu (Shamrock Rovers), Jamie McGrath (St Mirren), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City) and Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham).

Some senior players, such as Darren Randolph, Seamus Coleman, Shane Duffy and James McClean are included, but due to injury and end-of-season fatigue a host of names miss out.

The likes of Robbie Brady, James McCarthy, Jeff Hendrick, Enda Stevens, Alan Browne and Shane Long will play no part while Ryan Manning and Conor Hourihane will link up with the squad after their involvement with Swansea City in the Championship play-off final.

Caoimhín Kelleher is also available after injury forced him out of the squad in March.

The absence of midfielders like McCarthy, Hendrick, Browne and Brady has opened the door for McGrath and Mandroiu, an opportunity they need to grasp, according to Kenny.

"There are always opportunities. Players can impress in training and the games and you want that level of competition. If you get a chance to play, put your best foot forward," says Kenny.

"We brought in 15 new players in a six-month period. In my opinion it was necessary as there was no development for eight or nine years, there was a huge demographic of players aged 29 and 30 and nothing in between.

"We have a vision for what we want going forward. Not all of these will become top class international players, but some of these will. We want to see the team thrive and we have a clear idea for that.

"Danny is in the squad because he has very, very high technical ability. He is an incredibly talented passer and is capable of scoring from outside the box," Kenny says of Mandroiu.

"He’s a more mature player than he was when he was at Brighton at a young age. At Bohemians and now Shamrock Rovers he has got himself in better shape physically and mentally.

"Jamie has been a gradual improver. He is technically excellent with a good left foot, and right, and worked very hard, he has 17 goals for St Mirren this year. He has done very well overall and is a very creative player and different to the other midfield players we have."

Kenny is also relishing the chance to work with Omobamidele, who broke into the Norwich side as they won promotion to the Premier League.

Kenny said: "Andrew has done terrific at Norwich in the last seven games and he has accelerated into the senior squad much quicker than anticipated.

"He is only 18 but looks extremely composed and athletic. We saw him in the Under-17 European Championships here and then for the 19s. Now he’s in Norwich’s first team. He has benefitted from injuries but has not looked out of place.

"Chiedoze had a great season with Rotherham two seasons ago. He is a fast, powerful right winger and we don’t have that type of player and he is different to what we have."

The squad will spend almost two weeks together in Spain and Hungary and Kenny hopes the squad can enjoy the occasion after the stress-filled recent camps.

"It will be a more relaxed environment. We have been living in a Covid-induced window. You want an element of fun and for people to enjoy themselves.

"We are not out of the woods with the Covid situation but it should be a more relaxed environment in Girona and it's an opportunity to get some good work done," he said.

Kenny revealed that Enda Stevens is out as he undergoes a procedure following a hard season with Sheffield United while James McCarthy is rested but will be available for the next campaign.

Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Lee O’Connor (Celtic), James McClean (Stoke City), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Shane Duffy (Brighton), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Conor Hourihane (Swansea City), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jayson Molumby (Brighton), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Daniel Mandroiu (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), James Collins (Luton Town), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).