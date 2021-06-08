BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - JUNE 08: Stephen Kenny, Manager of Republic of Ireland gives his players instructions during the international friendly match between Hungary and Republic of Ireland at Szusza Ferenc Stadion on June 08, 2021 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images)

Stephen Kenny hailed the impact of Shane Duffy after the Brighton defender shrugged off a testing season at club level to deliver a stellar performance for the Republic of Ireland in their 0-0 draw away to Hungary.

Duffy admitted after the game that he had been through a "tough spell" with a difficult loan spell on loan to Celtic from Brighton, with the Derry native saying "I forgot what it was like to play football".

But Kenny was hugely impressed as Duffy returned to the starting XI with the national team. "Shane has shown himself to be an exemplary professional again this week," Kenny said after the 0-0 draw.

"He's obviously had a difficult season by his own high standards. He recognises that and is determined to rectify that. He came in every day, trained well and showed a brilliant attitude around the camp.

"The squad that we have and the squad that we are building , the ethos is very important going forward whether the players are playing or not playing. We need this collective will, particularly with the three game window.

"There is great opportunity for players in those three games in six days. So Shane Duffy defended exceptionally well tonight. He is an immense presence and it's a credit to him."