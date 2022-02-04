STEPHEN Kenny has been forced to rebuild his coaching staff yet again as coach Anthony Barry has left his FAI post to join up with Belgium.

Barry came on board with the FAI last year, to replace Damien Duff following his sudden resignation, and the Chelsea coach was highly praised for his contribution to Kenny's team.

But he has now opted to take up an offer with Roberto Martinez as Belgium prepare for the World Cup finals, and he will be in the Belgian dugout for their trip to Dublin to face Kenny's Ireland next month. Kenny had earlier lost goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time with the team and really enjoyed working with Stephen and the entire backroom staff and players. I've been fortunate to work with some outstanding managers in my career and Stephen certainly falls into that bracket," Barry said in a statement issued by the FAI.

Read More

"The opportunity to move on to Belgium and to have the chance to take part in the World Cup Finals was one I felt I couldn't turn down. Of course, I wish all of the team the very best of luck for the future."

Kenny said: "I'd like to thank Anthony for the positive contribution he has made over the past year with the players and staff alike. Anthony had a great rapport with the staff and players, he was thought-provoking, an exceptional coach and a joy to work with. We respect his decision and he leaves with our best wishes."