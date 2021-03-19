| 11.6°C Dublin

Stephen Kenny can rely on cool Kelleher in the heat of battle for the World Cup qualifier in Serbia

Richard Dunne

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher would be a safe pair of hands for Stephen Kenny Expand

When you play in defence, as I did for my career, you can sometimes be a bit worried when you look over your shoulder and see a goalkeeper who is low on confidence or struggling for form.

When your keeper lacks confidence, you can sense it. You see him making bad decisions, coming out when he should stay back, and that can infect a sense of unease into the whole team. You think to yourself, when you look at your keeper sometimes, he’s not at it today so we’re in big trouble

So Stephen Kenny has an issue to grapple with for the first World Cup qualifier in Serbia next week. And while it’s a big leap for Caoimhín Kelleher to make, to come in for his competitive debut in an away qualifier in Belgrade, having not played much club football and also having been out injured, I’d be confident in him doing the job.

