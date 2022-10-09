Stephen Kenny calls on Ireland squad to rise to 'career defining' Euro 2024 challenge

27 September 2022; Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny after the UEFA Nations League B Group 1 match between Republic of Ireland and Armenia at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny has challenged his players to rise to the task of ‘career defining’ European Championship qualifiers after Ireland were landed with a nightmare passage to the 2024 finals.

And there was fixture chaos for supporters on Sunday night when a fixture list was released and then withdrawn after UEFA noticed a discrepancy with one group which had a knock-on effect on the entire schedule, thus meaning that Irish fans were anxiously waiting to find out if they have wasted money on flights.

Ireland have landed two of the world’s top ten in their group with Netherlands and France in opposition. A strong Greece side coming out as fourth seeds piled on the agony with Gibraltar completing a five team pool. The top two qualify for the finals.

The schedule released by UEFA had France down to start the campaign in Dublin next March.

Kenny said that his assistant Keith Andrews, who played in a tie that will always be remembered for Thierry Henry’s handball in the second leg, will be particularly motivated for that fixture.

In the schedule released by UEFA, Ireland's return game with France would take place on September 7, the eve of the Rugby World Cup opener in Stade de France where the natives are taking on New Zealand.

FAI officials were made aware of that earlier in the day and knew there was a prospect of the game taking place in another city if the fixtures placed France at home in that month.

Ireland were down to travel to Greece in the month of June in sweltering temperatures - a fixture they would prefer at another time of the year. The games with the Dutch were pencilled in for later in the campaign, with the home game three days after the trip from France. Ireland's last fixture was due to be in Holland in November.

It's understood the UEFA issue is related to just one group so it's possible the schedule will proceed as planned.

Kenny sought to put a brave face on the broader situation afterwards, stating the box office tests will provide a platform for his young squad.

“They are career defining games and they will want to produce their best in those games that really have a significant impact on their careers and their country,” said Kenny, who acknowledged that the prospect of attractive away days is unlikely to soften the blow for the hardcore support desperate for another major tournament summer. The FAI and the manager would share that sentiment.

“I’m sure supporters first and foremost, they want to qualify. Going to these venues is a great experience in our lives and we have to do that but, like everyone else, we all want to qualify and we all have the same ambition. It’s a big challenge but one that we want to be absolutely be determined to try and achieve.

“No doubt it is a tough draw. Nobody wanted France as a second seed, I think that is fair to say, and Greece are a good team.

“We just need to pick off big results over the year. We will have to do something extraordinary to finish in the top two and that our intention. We want to do that.

“I don’t mind getting a strong fourth seed (Greece) because teams will take points off each other. We’ve just got to maximise our own performances. I think we are capable of big performances, we’ve gone toe to toe with Portugal home and away, but we haven’t shown that we can do it consistently. That’s what we are building towards.

“I understand people will not give us a chance. I get that, but we’ve got to back ourselves and believe in what we are doing.”

If Ireland miss out on a top two finish, their playoff fate will be determined by the results in other groups with the whole process decided by Nations League rankings.

Kenny’s charges are 26th in the Nations League charts and, in simple terms, they will be no hoping that no more than two teams ranked lower qualify through their respective groups. In that event, Ireland would be guaranteed a playoff.

Therefore they will be keeping an eye on the likes of Sweden, Romania, Turkey and Albania, four of the more plausible contenders to do so. It’s an extremely complicated process and the picture is unlikely to become clear until the final window with Ireland likely to be right around the cut-off line in the playoff scenario.

The FAI will start the process of season ticket renewals later this week and the prospect of big Dublin games with France and Netherlands should ensure that sales remain healthy.