Stephen Kenny calls for players to ‘put their bodies on the line‘ to solve long range issue

Stephen Kenny says his Ireland squad will have to put their 'bodies on the line' in tomorrow's meeting with the Netherlands to cut out their unfortunate habit of conceding goals from distance.

Kenny has acknowledged that the concession of 11 goals from outside the box since the beginning of 2021 is an issue that has caused his team problems.

Daniel McDonnell and Aidan Fitzmaurice pick over Ireland's 2-0 defeat to France and look ahead to Sunday's crunch date with Holland

He admits there will be little margin for error if his side are to deliver the win necessary to keep their flagging Euro 2024 hopes alive.

"The players have stopped a lot of shots but we've got to stop as many shots as we can, put our bodies on the line and stop shots from outside the box, we have to make sure we'll do that," said Kenny, speaking ahead of training at Abbotstown.

Kenny also pointed to the high pressing approach from the Dutch and the questions that will ask his team when it comes to trying to play themselves out of trouble.

"Holland press higher and more aggressively than any team we've played or as much as any team we've played. They commit a lot of players to the press, six or seven at any time, they've got speed, they go as a unit. We'll have to pass accurately and sharp and be brave in possession for sure," continued the under-pressure manager, who admitted Thursday's 2-0 loss to France had taken a physical toll on his squad.

Enda Stevens and Will Keane have been ruled out through injuries but a number of other players have needed time to recuperate because of the amount of ground covered they in the heat.

"It's a game that will challenge us," said Kenny. "Holland have players of the highest calibre, players with the top clubs, we've gone toe to toe with some of the best teams and we must raise our game and get our best victory yet, that's what we have to do.

"That's the challenge for us. We'll need the supporters to help us do that, that energy in the crowd, that high octane support to give the players energy ..all their physical stats are very high after Paris in the heat. To go again, we'll need everyone to really fire."