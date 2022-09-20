Stephen Kenny backs Nathan Collins to shrug of red card misery and continue impressive form for Ireland

STEPHEN Kenny has backed Wolves defender Nathan Collins to shrug off his red card tangle in the Premier League last weekend and help deliver another performance for Ireland as they aim for a strong finish to their testing Nations League campaign.

Kenny has lost one defender for the double header which starts away to Scotland on Saturday night, with Andrew Omobamidele a significant loss for Kenny who still has options at the back, with no guarantee that stalwarts Seamus Coleman and Shane Duffy will start.

One man certain to start in defence is Collins, who made his mark on the international game with that stunning goal in the most recent Ireland match, against Ukraine in Poland in June. But Wolves' €24m signing faces a spell on the sidelines with his club after receiving a three-game ban and straight red card for his tackle on Jack Grealish last weekend.

"I haven't discussed it with him yet. I may do, between now and Saturday. It is uncharacteristic of Nathan, he is quite disciplined. I am sure he will learn from it," Kenny said, adding that the dismissal won't damage the player's confidence. "No. I don't think it will."

A second-place finish in the group is still achievable for Ireland, who wait to see how Scotland fare at home to Ukraine on Wednesday night. "Yes, we want to finish strong. I think the players were terrific in the last window. We had a mixed window, if you like, We started slowly and were disappointed and then we finished strongly, and did brilliantly against Scotland and the performance in the Ukraine," Kenny added.

"Both games against Ukraine were very evenly-contested. So it is a big game, a great game, Ireland against Scotland in the Nations League, in Hampden Park, a famous venue, we’re delighted to be going there.

"Scotland qualified for the European championships previously, have a lot of players playing in the high end of the Premier League. They are a very strong team and we are looking forward to playing against them, and we are getting better all the time, we definitely feel that. Against some of the top teams, we’ve played very well. Against Portugal twice, Belgium and teams of that ilk so we are looking forward to the games on Saturday.

"Their home record, I know Ukraine won there in the World Cup playoff but their home record has generally been impressive overall. Anything we get we are going to have to earn, we have to work extremely hard for each other, show the level of confidence that we showed in the last few games, that we have showed over a period of time.

The 3-0 win at home to the Scots in June was one of the high points of his time as Ireland boss. "It was a very good performance. It wasn't perfect – we conceded a couple of chances in the game and I think there are areas of that performance we can improve on, there are numerous areas we can improve on," Kenny said.

"It was a very, very good performance, but we have to move on from it. That was then, now we've got to go to Hampden very determined because Scotland's home record is excellent and we're going to have to put in a really brilliant performance to get a result there, and that's what we're trying to do."