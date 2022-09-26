Stephen Kenny backs ‘improving’ Troy Parrott to shine as Irish prepare for Armenia clash

Troy Parrott of Republic of Ireland reacts after his goal against Scotland was disallowed on Saturday night. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny has backed striker Troy Parrott to come good and deliver a formidable partnership up front for Ireland with Michael Obafemi after another frustrating game for the Dubliner.

Parrott had one goal disallowed and saw another clear-cut chance saved by ’keeper Craig Gordon in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Scotland, leaving Parrott with a return of just one goal in 13 games for club and country this season.

Veteran Gordon expressed sympathy, saying “the Irish players can come back from this,” and Scotland coach Steve Clarke also told Parrott to keep faith, while Kenny is adamant that the forward, on loan to Preston from Tottenham, can cope.

“I thought he linked the play quite well and worked extremely hard for the team and did a lot of good things in the game,” Kenny said as he draws up a game-plan to cope with Armenia tomorrow, with Josh Cullen absent due to suspension.

“Troy scored an excellent goal that was disallowed for offside. He knows, he’s disappointed, he knows he should have scored, the ’keeper saved it and he knows that was a chance. He is only 20 years of age and has scored four goals already for Ireland. He’s improving.

“OK, he’s had a bit of a period where he’s not scoring at club level but I’m sure he’s capable of scoring more goals.

“With strikers they sometimes come in clusters and he’s obviously having a spell of not scoring over the last few weeks but he still played well and even though he didn’t score, he contributed to a lot of elements of the team,” added Kenny.

He is likely to start Chiedozie Ogbene at home to Armenia tomorrow, with Obafemi possibly dropping to the bench, but Kenny still sees a future for the pair as a combination.

“When they played together in their last appearance against Scotland, they were brilliant as a pair that night.

“They still had good moments on Saturday but probably not at that level. Michael has not played in the last couple of weeks but they have shown good potential as a pairing and you could definitely see that,” added Kenny.