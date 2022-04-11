Stephen Kenny awaits update on Matt Doherty’s knee injury

Tottenham Hotspur's Matt Doherty (right) leaves the pitch for treatment during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham

Stephen Kenny is anxiously awaiting a medical update from Tottenham amid fears that Matt Doherty could be ruled out for the season with a knee injury.

And that would force Dubliner Doherty to miss the June international window in the Nations League, which would be a blow for Kenny as Doherty has become a key part of his starting XI, as one London media outlet has reported that he had ruptured the medial collateral ligament in his knee and will be sidelined for up to 12 weeks.

Doherty has been enjoying a good spell in the Spurs side, and Saturday's game away to Aston Villa was his seventh successive Premier League start.

But Doherty was withdrawn just 24 minutes into the game, a match which Spurs won 4-0, and that raised concerns about his ability to see out the season as Spurs chase Champions League qualification, and also be fit for Ireland's Nations League games in June.

Stephen Kenny is already aware that defenders James McClean and Andrew Omobamidele, and striker Adam Idah, are major doubts for the summer fixtures due to injury, though Enda Stevens has made a comeback with Sheffield United after a three-month absence.

"I hope nothing serious, I hope," Conte said of Doherty after the game.

"I hope nothing serious because he wanted to try to continue to play but then at the end he preferred to come out. I hope so because Matthew is an important player for us and I hope this injury is not serious."

Kenny's medical staff will be in contact with their counterparts at Tottenham today before Kenny addresses the media at an event in Sligo this evening.

Meanwhile, Scott Parker says that Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers, who kept another clean sheet for the promotion-chasing side in a 0-0 draw with Sheffield United, has made astonishing progress in the space of a year.

Travers played a key role in frustrating the Blades in that draw as Bournemouth keep up their push for automatic promotion and manager Parker says he's noted a huge change in the player.

“The progression of Mark Travers is remarkable really,” said the Cherries boss.

“If you’d have seen Mark Travers at the beginning of the season to where he is now, it’s chalk and cheese. That’s fully down to Mark. The investment he has put into (coaches) Rob Burch and Gareth Stewart in terms of coming in every day, wanting to improve and having a strong mind to understand that position and how tough it is.

“He’s improved and is earning every bit of a right to be in this team and play in this team. He is exactly that player who has not experienced that. This is the first full season Mark Travers has had. I am very pleased for him.”