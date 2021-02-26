Stephen Kenny appoints Chelsea coach Anthony Barry as Damien Duff’s Ireland replacement

Stephen Kenny has secured the services of Chelsea first-team coach Anthony Barry as a replacement for Damien Duff.

Liverpool-born Barry (34) will stay with Chelsea and join Kenny's staff on a part-time basis.

He is a highly-regarded operator who was at Everton in his youth but quit playing early to concentrate on forging a career in the coaching sphere.

Frank Lampard appointed Barry to his Chelsea staff last summer off the back of a three-year spell where he assisted former Sligo Rovers boss Paul Cook at Wigan Athletic.

Barry has retained his job at Chelsea despite the exit of Lampard to make way for Thomas Tuchel and recently turned down the manager's job at Fleetwood Town.

"The opportunity to work in international football is something I'm thoroughly looking forward to and I'm looking forward to working with manager Stephen Kenny, his staff and the squad. I'd also like to thank Chelsea for helping facilitate this opportunity," said Barry in an FAI statement.

Kenny added: "I'd like to welcome Anthony to the Republic of Ireland team, he is an innovative coach with an energetic style and is someone I have been aware of for a few years now.

"The skillset Anthony brings will complement the existing coaching team and I look forward to him joining up in March ahead of the World Cup qualifiers."

Barry is regarded as a modern coach and it has been reported that his main responsibilities at Chelsea centre around set-piece work and defensive shape.

He fills the void left by Duff who departed under a cloud earlier this year.

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill had spoken earlier today about the exit of the Dubliner, stating that a combination of factors lay behind his decision but he remained supportive of Kenny.

Online Editors