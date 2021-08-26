Stephen Kenny announces Ireland squad for World Cup triple-header

Stephen Kenny has named his Ireland squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia

Darren Randolph has not been included for the qualifiers with Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia with Kenny sticking with young goalkeepers Gavin Bazunu, Caoimhin Kelleher and Mark Travers.

Randolph has not been available for any of Ireland's games in 2021 and has dropped to third choice at West Ham where he is unlikely to see gametime this season.

Bazunu has come in to make a strong impression and he is playing regularly on loan at Portsmouth. He shared duties in June's friendly against Hungary with the impressive Kelleher, while Travers has started Bournemouth's season as first choice.

Burnley's Nathan Collins has received a first senior call after his summer move to the Premier League.

However, there is no place for former Burnley player Robbie Brady as he continues his search for a new club.

Celtic recruit James McCarthy is another noteworthy absentee, while Callum Robinson is not named in the 25-man-panel although there is a possibility he may still become available for the Serbia game on September 7 after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Preston's Alan Browne also misses out. He has been isolating on account of being a close contact of a positive case.

Norwich's teenage defender Andrew Omobamidele and St Mirren playmaker Jamie McGrath retain their places in the squad, while Jeff Hendrick, Aaron Connolly and Shane Long come back into the fold after missing the June camp.

Dundalk winger Michael Duffy is on standby along with Shamrock Rovers' Liam Scales.

Derby midfielder Jason Knight has been excluded due to injury, while there is also no place for experienced Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark.

IRELAND SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Burnley).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion)

Forwards: Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Collins (Cardiff City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Long (Southampton), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).

World Cup Group A qualifying fixtures

September 1: Portugal v Ireland (KO 7.45)

September 4: Azerbaijan v Ireland (KO 5pm Irish time)

September 7: Ireland v Serbia (KO 7.45)