Stephen Kenny adds two players to Ireland squad for crucial Holland clash

Sinclair Armstrong and Jonathan Afolabi part of the squad for Dublin clash

Stephen Kenny has added Sinclair Armstrong and Jonathan Afolabi to the Ireland squad for Sunday's Euro 2024 qualifier with Holland.

QPR striker Armstrong (20) has been promoted from Jim Crawford's U-21 side after making regular appearances in the Championship this term.

And Afolabi (23) has been rewarded for his rebirth with Bohemians, a prolific run of goals kickstarting the career of the former Southampton and Celtic front man who was on UEFA's team of the tournament at the 2019 UEFA U-19 Championships.

The duo fill the void left by the injuries to Evan Ferguson and Will Keane with the latter picking up a setback almost immediately after his introduction off the bench in Paris on Thursday night.

That leaves Adam Idah, Chiedozie Ogbene and Aaron Connolly as the only recognised attacking options in the squad.

Armstrong and Afolabi trained with the Ireland squad in Abbotstown today.