Stephen Kenny adds English coach John Eustace to Ireland backroom team

STEPHEN Kenny has recruited English coach John Eustace to fill the role left vacant by Anthony Barry's decision to leave the FAI and hook up with Belgium.

Kenny has been searching for a No. 3 since Barry, a replacement for Kenny's initial hire Damien Duff, and has asked Eustace to take on the role.

The 42-year-old played for Coventry City, Stoke, Watford and Derby County. After his playing career ended he managed Kidderminster Harriers and has been on the staff at QPR since 2018, as assistant manager and also a spell as caretaker manager.

“John has been assistant manager with Queens Park Rangers for four years and has established himself as an accomplished and well-respected coach. He is an excellent addition to the coaching team and we’re looking forward to linking up for the two matches against Belgium and Lithuania, and for the season ahead," Kenny said today.