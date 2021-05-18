Stephen Ireland’s son Joshua links up with Ireland U-19 squad as Jon Walters assists coaching staff

Joshua Ireland, son of former Irish international Stephen Ireland, has emerged as a possible recruit for the FAI from the England youth set-up after he signed up for a training camp.

Jonathan Walters is working with Tom Mohan's U-19 squad for a three-day camp in England, a rare chance for Mohan to work with players who are based in the UK, as the underage international season has been on hold for over a year due to Covid restrictions.

A squad of 34 players trained at Loughborough today, having reported for duty on Monday, and Joshua Ireland, one of three Stoke CIty players along with David Okagbue and Sam Knowles, is one of the standout names. His dad Stephen scored four times in six appearances for the Irish senior side under Steve Staunton but left the squad in controversial circumstances in 2007 and was never capped again.

Joshua had been playing at underage level for England but recently Stephen had made it known that he was eager for Joshua to declare for the Republic and Mohan's coaching staff will assess him this week. The French-based former Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper Noah Jauny (Stade Brestois) was the only player in the squad not attached to an English club.