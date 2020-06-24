Stephen Ireland hoping to play international football again after 13 years

Former Ireland international Stephen Ireland says he would like to pull on the green jersey again 13 years after his last appearance.

The ex-Man City midfielder, who last played professionally for Bolton Wanderers in 2018, spoke to the Athletic about his desire to make a football comeback, as well as return to the Ireland set-up.

Ireland won only six caps across 2006 and 2007 but looked to have a bright international future after netting four goals. However, he infamously walked away from the set-up, with the subsequent fall-out known as 'Grannygate'.

The Corkman says he has been training hard during lockdown and wants to play professional football once again as well as returning to the green jersey after a 13-year absence.

"I really believe I have three or four years left in me, minimum," Ireland said.

"Physically, I feel 27 or 28. I just want to get motoring again because there is so much more to come out of me.

"The dream would be: get back with a club, smash it, go back to Ireland and undo all that scenario."

Ireland also opened up about the reasons behind his Ireland exile, saying the stress from being away from his kids contributed to his decision to walk away.

"It came down to prioritising," he said.

"Can I leave my kids for two weeks to play for Ireland? As much as I’d loved to have done that, I couldn’t. I was away at matches, stressed out of my head because of my kids. I had no support. I had to pick option A or option B. But of course, I wish things could have been different.

"Why wouldn’t I want to play for my country 150 times? Why wouldn’t I want to be an Irish hero? Who would turn their nose up at that? Why would it ever be my agenda to be disliked in Ireland?

"I had death threats, I had all sorts. Christ, I didn’t want to leave the way I did. I didn’t want to be disliked in my own country but it came out of circumstances which were tough."

Online Editors