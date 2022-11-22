Stephen Hunt: I like Stephen Kenny but results haven’t been good enough

Former Ireland international Stephen Hunt has claimed it would be no surprise if Stephen Kenny gets the bullet should his side deliver yet another false start in his next qualifying campaign.

The FAI board moved to confirm their current support for the Ireland boss yesterday, a much firmer position than that held after the World Cup failure 12 months ago.

However, board member Packie Bonner refused to comment on any speculation should Kenny’s side struggle in the early games of next year’s European Championship qualifiers, as they have in recent Nations League and World Cup campaigns.

“The board is collective on this,” Bonner told independent.ie.

“We’ll be supporting Stephen. Everyone has an opinion in football, but we’re supporting Stephen and I’m supporting Stephen.

“I want to see him qualify and get results like all the board members. We will give him 100pc while he is in the job.”

Asked what may happen if Kenny’s side had a sluggish start in a tough group featuring World Cup contenders Holland and France, Bonner refused to engage in such speculation.

“I don’t know, I wouldn’t even comment on that. We want him to go to the World Cup and get as much information as he can to get a solid start against France.

“They will probably have a change of manager after this World Cup and that might help us.”

However, Hunt, who supported Kenny’s ascension to the role and admired his methods, was much more dogmatic.

“We were brave enough to put Stephen in charge of a play-off game and replace Mick McCarthy,” said Hunt at an exclusive Ladbrokes Bandwagon Bar World Cup viewing party.

“We have to perform. I like Stephen, I’m a fan to a certain degree of how he’s done things. But I’m also true to myself. And if we don’t look like we’re going to qualify, I don’t see why we shouldn’t change manager if we had to.

“I’d tell him that to his face, that’s the reality. But I think we’ll be OK. We’ll be on the front foot. I like the structure of the team, but can we pick up the points?

“He was the right man for the job. Have results been good enough? No. Will he admit that? He should do.

“The results haven’t been as good as we want them to be. He needed time to process and develop the team.

“He’s been a tad unlucky with the Euros draw. But we embraced it before Euro 2012 as a chance to upset teams.”