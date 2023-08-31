Stars align as France squad unveiled for Ireland visit – but there’s no room for Paul Pogba

Didier Deschamps has called up some of his young stars – and omitted World Cup winners like Paul Pogba and Ngolo Kante – for their Euro 2024 qualidfier at home to Ireland in Paris next week.

France have had a perfect start to their Euro qualifying campaign and can push closer to automatic qualification with a win over Ireland. The French also face Germany in a friendly after Ireland’s visit.

Deschamps drafted in French talent from the elite clubs in England, France, Spain, Germany and Italy, five Premier League players with an array of attacking options including Kylian Mpappe, Antonine Griezmann and veteran Olivier Giroud. There was no place for Pogba, still battling backt to full fitness from injury, or Kante.

"Ngolo remains selectable at all times. But for this meeting, I took the option of confirming the youngest who had already met the expectations at the highest level,” Deschamps said as he named his squad.

"For Paul Pogba, his return to the field of play is the beginning of a road that is still long. You need to have patience. I believe in him and his ability to return to the top level. If he finds his best level, he will again be an important candidate for the France team.”

FRANCE SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Lens).

Defenders: Axel Disasi (Chelsea), Lucas Hernandez (PSG), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Inter Milan), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich).

Midfielders: Eduarda Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus).

Forwards: Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Olivier Giroud (AS Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan).