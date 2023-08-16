Spy row erupts as Aussies enter Lionesses’ den ahead of World Cup semi-final in Sydney

Skipper Millie Bright insists England are not fazed by the challenge they face in Sydney. Photo: Zac Goodwin

England’s World Cup semi-final showdown with Australia has been soured by a spying controversy after a helicopter was used to film the Lionesses’ final training session before the match in Sydney.

The Australian Daily Telegraph newspaper sent the helicopter to spy on Sarina Wiegman’s side as they worked on a plan to beat the Matildas and knock them out of the tournament they have co-hosted alongside New Zealand.

Despite a largely amicable build-up, the underhand methods deployed by a prominent Australian newspaper will anger players and supporters alike.

“If England’s Lionesses thought they would happily fly under the radar into the World Cup semi-final, they were in for a rude shock,” boasted the The Daily Telegraph. “We’ve sent the chopper up to see how the old enemy are preparing ... Welcome to the jungle, Lionesses, we’ve got fun and games.”

The newspaper went on to write: “As the Matildas held their final training session behind closed doors at Kogarah, about 100km north at Central Coast Stadium in Gosford, the England team attempted to finalise their preparations without any prying eyes.

“But just as we did last week when we wanted to know if Sam Kerr was back in full training mode or on restricted duties with her calf injury, The Daily Telegraph went to the sky with these exclusive aerial photographs of England’s final training run.

“It might not be in the spirit of football, but after last month’s men’s Ashes cricket series, we will let the moral arbiters England pass judgment on what is and isn’t acceptable in the world of sport. But make no mistake, England are here to ruin Australia’s party.”

The FA has declined to comment, although the incident is bound to offer extra motivation for England’s players as they look to reach a World Cup final for the first time

The controversy comes just a few weeks after the Australian cricket team were roundly criticised in the second Test of this summer’s Ashes series when wicketkeeper Alex Carey stumped Jonny Bairstow at Lord’s after the England batsman had wandered out of his crease at the end of an over.

Meanwhile, captain Millie Bright expects the hostile environment England will encounter on the field to feel like well-trodden territory for the European champions.

​While the English players have so far been warmly embraced Down Under, Bright is acutely aware that millions of new friends will soon view them as foes, as well as by the majority in the 75,000 sell-out crowd in Sydney.

She said: “We’re always preparing for that, no matter the opponent. Their fans are always going to want the opposition to lose, that’s football. We know that we’re going to have fans there; yes, they’re going to have more, but we’ve been in these moments before and, as players, we’ve embraced these moments.”

The target on England’s back, at least publicly, has grown since Bright and her team-mates lifted the Euro 2022 trophy at Wembley last summer. Inside the Lionesses’ camp, said Bright, the reality has always been different.

She added: “Honestly, for us, there’s always been pressure, whether it’s looked like that from the outside or not. That’s what pushes us forward.

“That’s what gives us our determination to always challenge ourselves, to be better, to grow. The journey has been long and tough, but without those experiences you don’t develop, you don’t learn, you don’t go to higher levels.”

Australia v England

Live RTÉ2 & BBC One, 11.0