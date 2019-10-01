Sport Ireland's Independent audit of FAI delayed due to John Delaney's departure

Northern Irish firm KOSI were due to submit their draft report next Monday but a letter from Sport Ireland chief John Treacy to the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Transport, Tourism & Sport has indicated there will be a delay.

Committee sources believe that the news of Delaney's exit and discussions around the size of his severance package lie behind the request.

Treacy informed the committee - which is chaired by Fine Gael TD Fergus O'Dowd - that they would not be able to take up an invitation to appear before them on October 16 due to this change in the timeline.

It is unclear when the KOSI report will be completed.

In his letter, Treacy says: "KOSI Corporation were scheduled to submit a draft report to Sport Ireland next week.

"In light of developments in recent days, KOSI have requested additional time to seek and review extra material from the FAI.

"Given the vital importance of the matter, this request for additional time has been granted by Sport Ireland."

Once Sport Ireland receives a draft report it will be sent to legal advisers for their opinion on "any relevant matters raised".

It will also be sent to Sport Ireland's Audit and Risk Committee for their consideration.

The FAI and "any relevant parties" will also get a copy for their review and comment.

"These steps are all part of our internal governance processes and are required within any audit process to ensure fair procedures are afforded to all parties."

Treacy writes: "These necessary steps will take some time, before the final report is issued to the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross TD."

Online Editors