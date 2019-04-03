Sport Ireland unhappy with timing of last-ditch letter as John Treacy refuses to back FAI board

Sport Ireland CEO John Treacy has criticised the Football Association of Ireland for the timing and contents of a letter received from its President Donal Conway, as he also refused to express confidence in the FAI board.

The letter was hand delivered this morning ahead of this afternoon's meeting of the Oireachtas Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport.

Sport Ireland have requested clarification of the circumstances around a €100,000 bridging-loan provided to the association by former CEO and current Executive Vice-President, John Delaney in April 2017. The loan was repaid two months later.

"We will be raising the context of the letter which falls far short of what was expected by Sport Ireland," Mr Treacy told the Committee.

"The letter does not provide any explanation on the circumstances of the loan and its repayment. The board of the FAI has not provided any legitimate reason to why it cannot provide the information requested.

"In the absence of adjudication as to whether the terms and conditions of grant approval have been complied with, we still await an explanation on the circumstances around the loan and its repayment."

In response to a query on whether it was a credible explanation that a sports organisation would take a loan from their Chief Executive rather than approach Sport Ireland if they had a short-term cash flow issue, Mr Treacy stated that he found the situation "extraordinary".

"That's why we're asking questions. Generally if an organisation is in trouble we meet to try and help and support these organisations. There is normally dialogue, there was no dialogue around this." he said.

Mr Treacy has asked for a further response from the FAI by close of business next Monday ahead of a Sport Ireland board meeting on Tuesday.

When asked by Sinn Fein TD for Louth, Imelda Munster if he had confidence in the FAI board, Mr Treacy initially said: "I would like that when we ask questions that they answer them.

"As it stands, we have many questions. We've asked questions and haven't got serious answers."

After being asked the question a further three times as Ms Munster repeatedly requested a yes or no response, Mr Tracey eventually replied "Well, I'm not saying yes."

Mr Tracey was also questioned about the unusual nature of the recent boardroom changes within the FAI, which saw Mr Delaney move into his Vice President role and Rea Walshe step into the Chief Executive position, by Kildare North Social Democrat TD, Catherine Murphy.

When asked if the roles in question should have been advertised, he responded: "It's not a position we're funding so we're limited to what we can do in terms of that position. If we're funding roles we insist on advertising.

"We only found out this after the fact. We're coming into this not knowing what the facts are."

