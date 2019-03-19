Sport Ireland seek 'urgent clarification' from FAI over John Delaney's €100k bridging loan

Sport Ireland have contacted the FAI in search of 'urgent clarification' on the circumstances around John Delaney's €100,000 bridging loan to his employer in 2017.

The national sporting body released a statement this evening where they made clear that they wanted more information on the matter - indicating that the news came as a surprise to them.

"Sport Ireland has written to the President of the Football Association of Ireland seeking urgent clarification from the Board of the FAI on media reports concerning a loan to the organisation by its Chief Executive, including the circumstances of the loan and its repayment," read the statement.

"Sport Ireland was not notified at any stage in 2017 about any apparent material deterioration in the FAI’s financial position, as per Sport Ireland’s Terms and Conditions of Grant Approval, and has sought additional clarification in relation to this matter."

Responding to Sport Ireland this evening, the FAI said in a statement: "The Football Association of Ireland has this evening received correspondence from Sport Ireland CEO John Treacy on behalf of Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross.

"The Association are currently preparing a reply to Mr Treacy and will respond at the earliest opportunity."

Meanwhile, the Oireachtas Transport and Sport Committee is reportedly seeking legal advice on the contents of a letter from an alleged whistleblower it has received in relation to the FAI.

The letter makes a number of allegations regarding governance at the organisation.

Online Editors