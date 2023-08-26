Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales will ‘defend’ himself after FIFA suspension over Women’s World Cup final conduct

People hold banners as they protest against President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales

Spanish Soccer Federation chief Luis Rubiales said on Saturday he would defend himself after being suspended by FIFA over a scandal in which he kissed star player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth as her team celebrated their Women's World Cup victory.

A statement released by the Spanish Soccer Federation, said: "Luis Rubiales has stated that he will legally defend himself in the competent bodies, he fully trusts FIFA and reiterates that, in this way, he is given the opportunity to begin his defence so that the truth prevails and his complete innocence is proven."

Rubiales has refused to resign from his post despite a major uproar caused by him kissing Hermoso on the lips while she collected her medal after Spain's 1-0 win over England in Sydney last weekend.

Hermoso stressed on Friday she did not consent to the kiss but her country's football federation (RFEF) announced an intention to take legal action over the comments made by the forward over Rubiales.

The situation took a further twist as FIFA, which opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales on Thursday, announced in a statement the 46-year-old official was banned "from all football-related activities at national and international level" for an initial period of 90 days.

Gary Lineker, a former England and Barcelona player, summed up much of the public reaction to the FIFA move, posting in Spanish on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Por fin! (At last)."

Rubiales played mainly in Spain's second division in a career spanning 12 years. When he was elected to lead the RFEF in 2018, he promised to modernise its structure, increase turnover and make the federation more transparent.

Feminist groups staged demonstrations in Madrid, Santander and Logrono on Saturday calling for his resignation.

Hermoso has won the support of the Spanish government, which, while it cannot fire Rubiales, has strongly denounced his actions and is moving to get him suspended using a legal procedure before a sports tribunal.

The Spain women's team has also mutinied. In a joint statement sent via their FUTPRO union on Friday evening, all 23 of the cup-winning squad, including Hermoso, as well as 32 other squad members, said they would not play internationals while Rubiales remains head of the federation.

In the same statement, Hermoso denied Rubiales' contention that the kiss he gave her was consensual, writing, "I want to clarify that, as was seen in the images, at no time did I consent to the kiss he gave me and, of course, in no case did I seek to lift the president".

In its statement early on Saturday, the federation said: "The RFEF and the President, given the seriousness of the content of the press release from the FUTPRO Union, will initiate the corresponding legal actions."

"Where there is rule of law ... opinions are counteracted with facts and evidence, and lies are rebutted in court."

"The RFEF and the President will show each of the lies that are spread either by someone on behalf of the player or, if applicable, by the player herself," it said.

The statement was accompanied by four photos of the event last Sunday that it said illustrated Rubiales' contention that Hermoso lifted him by the hips.

Rubiales had been widely expected to resign at an emergency meeting of the federation on Friday. Instead, he said repeatedly that he would not quit and complained that "false feminists" were "trying to kill me".

Acting Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz called his speech "unacceptable". She wrote on social media: "The government must act and take urgent measures: impunity for macho actions is over. Rubiales cannot continue in office."

Gender issues have become a prominent topic in Spain in recent years. Tens of thousands of women have taken part in street marches protesting against sexual abuse and violence.

The Socialist-led coalition government has presided over legal reforms including equal pay, abortion, sex work and transgender rights.

Rubiales' comments and the supportive reaction he got from many in the audience at the federation meeting on Friday were widely scorned on social media. The losing England national team said: "We all stand with you, @jennihermoso and all players of the Spanish team".