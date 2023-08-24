Spanish FA president faces new crude accusations from former colleague after Jenni Hermoso controversy

Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales is under increasing pressure to resign after new allegations of misogyny were levelled against him.

Tamara Ramos, the general director of the Futbolistas ON players union, has alleged that Rubiales made offensive and crude comments to her when the pair worked together at the Spanish footballers’ association.

Ramos claims that Rubiales would say things like “come on, you came here to get on your knees” and would ask her what colour underwear she was wearing, as reported following a recording aired by El Programa del Verano.

These are the latest allegations of mistreatment towards women by the Spanish FA president after he kissed 33-year-old footballer Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the medal ceremony at the Women’s World Cup final last Sunday.

Rubiales has already issued a video apology for his actions with Hermoso although the 46-year-old seemed to have little regrets as he blamed outside forces for blowing the kiss out of proportion.

In a different response to the claims by Ramos, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (Rfef) said it: “regrets and denounces the very serious and false accusations made by Tamara Ramos, a former co-worker of president Luis Rubiales when he headed the AFE union.

“In addition, immediate legal measures have been taken on the understanding that statements of such magnitude and so defamatory cannot be tolerated that the only thing they want is to damage the image of Luis Rubiales by taking advantage of the current media current.

“It is pertinent to report that Ms Ramos has also maintained personal contact with president Luis Rubiales throughout this time and has even sent him family images, congratulated him on his birthday, and even recently requested a job in the federation.

“We totally condemn the aforementioned statements, which we consider inadmissible, announcing at the same time the filing of the appropriate criminal actions against Ms Ramos.”

This is not the first time the Rfef have come to Rubiales’ defence either.

According to Spanish outlet El Confidencial, the federation has taken legal action against media outlets, journalists and even Wikipedia as part of a strategy to preserve the president’s image as he comes under scrutiny for his dealings with Saudi Arabia and the manner with which he continues to conduct himself towards women.

Spain’s acting prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, described the incident involving Hermoso as “unacceptable” and has since demanded transparency from the football federation.

Elsewhere, Spain’s women’s football league, LaLiga F, joined the calls for Rubiales to resign releasing a statement on Wednesday which reads:

“The Professional Women’s Football League has lodged a complaint with the president of the Superior Sports Council (CSD) after the very serious actions and behaviour of the president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, at the final of the Women’s World Cup, and is calling for his dismissal.

“One of the greatest feats in the history of Spanish sport has been tainted by the embarrassing behaviour of the highest representative of Spanish football who, once again, and guided by his continuous and habitual desire for leadership, has revealed to not be up to the position he occupies.

“A boss grabbing his employee by the head and kissing her on the mouth simply cannot be tolerated.

“It’s not just about the kiss. Celebrating the triumph on the presidential balcony while holding his genitals next to the queen is unacceptable and disgusting.

“It’s an incident which has entered the history of world sport and, more seriously still, will for ever be linked to our national women’s team.”