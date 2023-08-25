Spain’s government to suspend FA President Luis Rubiales over Jenni Hermoso World Cup kiss row

The Spanish Government has intervened to suspend the nation’s football federation president after he refused to quit over the women’s World Cup kiss furore.

Luis Rubiales, 46, was widely expected to step down at a meeting on Friday amid mounting outrage after his unsolicited kiss on Spain’s Jenni Hermoso.

However, ministers have now moved to seek approval to remove him from post after he shouted three times “I will not resign” in a defiant tirade. “It is a social murder, they are trying to kill me,” he also told the emergency meeting after a week in which he had been accused by a minister of “sexual violence”.

“As a Spaniard, we have to reflect on where we are going,” he added. “False feminism does not seek justice, it does not seek the truth, it does not care about people.”

The Spanish Government’s Sports Council is understood to be sending a complaint file to court over the weekend. As soon as the court accepts and opens the case, ministers will be able to suspend Rubiales. Spanish media speculate that will take place on Monday morning.

In extraordinary scenes of melodrama, Rubiales shouted at the meeting of the Spanish football federation: “A consensual ‘peck’ is enough to get me out of here? I will fight until the end.”

Within two hours of Rubiales taking his defiant stand, however, the Spanish Government confirmed it would seek sporting court approval to suspend him.

Amid a mounting revolt on Friday, Spanish men’s team striker Borja Iglesias announced he was quitting international football in protest against Rubiales.

The Real Betis forward, 30, said he wanted to stand in solidarity with the women’s side. “As a footballer and as a person I don’t feel represented by what happened today in the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas,” he said.

Ministers and figures within sport had been demanding Rubiales’s resignation throughout the week, with world football governing body Fifa also opening disciplinary proceedings against him.

Controversy erupted at the end of Spain’s 1-0 World Cup final victory over Spain, when Rubiales was pictured grabbing his crotch in celebration while stood alongside the Queen of Spain.

Rubiales then pulled Hermoso to his lips during the medal presentation ceremony and also kissed another player uninvited while celebrating. As players later parted in the changing room, Rubiales then said he would take the team on a trip to Ibiza where he joked he would marry Hermoso.

Rubiales initially dismissed criticism of his kiss with Hermoso during the medal presentations as a “minor show of affection”, but Hermoso had said “I didn’t like it”, and, on Monday, Irene Montero, the minister of equality for Spain, attacked Rubiales’ actions

‘More of a peck than a kiss’

Speaking on Friday, however, Rubiales apologised for the crotch grab but refused to back down over his kiss during the medal ceremony. “This is the body that elected me and the body to which I must give explanations,” he said. “I want to apologise for an event that occurred in the box [the crotch-grabbing]. I am going to explain it by looking at Jorge Vilda [the head coach of Spain Women, who has previously been strongly criticised by his players].

“We have been through a lot, they have wanted to do to you the same thing that they are doing to me know, they are trying to create a false speech and turn it against you.

Mr Rubiales said there had been a ‘witch hunt’ against him (AP)

“I was very moved when after winning the World Cup you turned around and dedicated it to me. There I made the gesture. I apologise to Her Majesty the Queen, I have never [before] behaved like this in a box.”

On the Hermoso kiss, Rubiales said: “It was more of a peck than a kiss. There was no desire, the desire was the same I would have giving my daughter a kiss, there was no dominance. It was spontaneous, mutual and consented. I have a great relationship with all the players and we had very affectionate moments.

“Jenni picked me up off the ground and we almost fell. She was the one who lifted me up. We hugged and I told her: ‘Forget the [missed] penalty, you’ve been fantastic in this World Cup’ and she told me ‘you’re a crack’ and I told her, a little peck? and she said OK.

“It is a social murder, they are trying to kill me. As a Spaniard, we have to reflect on where we are going. False feminism does not seek justice, it does not seek the truth, it does not care about people.”

Amid immediate anger over his comments, the president of La Liga, Spain’s top tier, accused Rubiales of blackmail while also suggesting his comments have caused reputational damage to the whole of Spanish football.

“I must admit that it has been very difficult to explain what is happening with Luis Rubiales during these years,” Javier Tebas posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I have the feeling that many people, until now, did not understand what the members of the football estates have to live in dealing with him as president of the RFEF.

“The misogynistic gestures, the profane expressions, the protocol disaster and the insults of this latest global embarrassment are not a surprise and had obvious antecedents that should have prevented a new victim (which should not be in focus).”

Spanish fears about future World Cup bids

There are fears in Spain that Fifa proceedings could hamper the country’s bid to co-host the 2030 men’s World Cup finals, which Rubiales is helping to lead. Spain is bidding alongside Portugal, Ukraine and Morocco for the centenary finals, with a decision on who will host due to be taken at an extraordinary Fifa Congress in the final quarter of next year.

Rubiales initially called the kissing issue “nonsense”, but then issued an apology via video on Monday for the Hermoso kiss. Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez described the apology as “insufficient”.

Rubiales, 46, is a former defender who had spells at Levante, Alicante and Hamilton Academical, and who was nicknamed Pundonor (Courage).