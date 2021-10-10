Spain left furious after Kylian Mbappe nets controversial late winner to seal Nations League for France

France's Hugo Lloris lifts the trophy as they celebrate after winning the Nations League. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Kylian Mbappe scored a controversial late winner as world champion France came from behind in a frantic second half to beat Spain in the Nations League final.

Mbappe netted with 10 minutes remaining as France was again forced to fight back, just as it had done in the semi-finals against Belgium.

The Paris St Germain forward looked to be offside as Hernandez played the pass but he then managed to wrong-foot the Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simon before slotting home.

However, Spain were left furious with the offside decisions, but the goal survived a VAR check with the officials ruling that a touch from defender Eric Garcia after Hernandez’s pass started ‘a new phase of play’.

It was a second successive comeback win for Didier Deschamps' side after their thrilling 3-2 semi-final success against Belgium.

Paul Pogba and Benzema linked up well early on but Cesar Azpilicueta prevented the latter from setting up Mbappe.

Hugo Lloris saved easily from Pablo Sarabia at the other end, while Azpilicueta again thwarted Benzema with a key block.

France defender Jules Kounde survived a VAR referral for a possible handball in the penalty area and Marcos Alonso then curled a free-kick just wide with Lloris, expecting a cross, helpless.

Les Bleus lost defender Raphael Varane to injury just before half-time, in a blow to his club side Manchester United. Dayot Upamecano took his place.

An error from Kounde allowed Sarabia to race clear down the flank, but his cross eluded Oyarzabal and Ferran Torres. A half-chance to Mbappe was then snuffed out by Alonso before the game burst into life in a dramatic three minutes.

Theo Hernandez, who scored France's late winner against Belgium on Thursday, was the width of the crossbar away from repeating the feat, but instead Spain broke up the other end and Oyarzabal latched on to Sergio Busquets' long pass, took on Upamecano and scored in the 64th minute.

However, France were level two minutes later as Pogba and Mbappe combined to create the chance and Benzema curled home brilliantly from a narrow angle.

Mbappe shot off target and had another effort blocked by Aymeric Laporte, while Unai Simon saved from Pogba as Didier Deschamps' side took the upper hand.

And they got their full reward when Mbappe raced on to Hernandez's through-ball and finished clinically beneath Simon, with the goal upheld by VAR after the offiside check.

Lloris saved brilliantly from Oyarzabal's volley, while Simon denied Mbappe a third which would have been harsh on Spain.

Simon was forward for corners in the five added minutes but Lloris' save from substitute Yeremi Pino snuffed out the last Spanish hope.