Gareth Southgate has confirmed that he wants to start England captain Harry Kane against Denmark in the Nations League tomorrow night, despite Tottenham Hotspur's fears over the striker's thigh.

The England manager could put himself on a collision course with Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho if Kane suffers an injury or aggravates a thigh problem at Wembley. Mourinho has made it clear that he expects England to be careful with his star man and there have been unconfirmed reports that Spurs would have preferred for Kane to be sent back to Tottenham after he was not deemed fit enough to start against Belgium on Sunday.

Southgate put that decision down to cramp and muscle fatigue, but it is understood that Tottenham are concerned about the strain being put on Kane's thigh by the volume of football he has been forced to play.

The England and Spurs medical teams have been in close contact, but Kane made a substitute's appearance in the victory over Belgium and is in line to start against Denmark as long as he does not have any setbacks or Southgate has a change of heart.

"I think he'll have gained more confidence from the spell he had against Belgium and so, all being well, we hope he'll be good to start on Wednesday," Southgate said.

Asked if he was taking any advice from Tottenham, Southgate added: "Well, medically, there's been conversations, because that would always be the case.

Recovery

"He reported Sunday and we gave players that reported on Sunday, who weren't involved in the Wales game for us, two days' recovery.

"He started to train on the Wednesday, was a little unhappy with how he felt, so then worked with our medical team the next couple of days. We scanned just to be certain, but it's a muscular fatigue issue rather than an injury, so it just needed a bit more confidence. He knew by then he could push on a little bit, but he just needed a bit more confidence in it and so his training week really wasn't suitable to start the Belgium game."

Mourinho will have been relieved that Kane did not start against Belgium, but will no doubt be concerned the 27-year-old could be put at risk just four days before Tottenham entertain West Ham.

Ahead of the international break, Mourinho said: "When Kane is fit, he should start every game for Tottenham, but he didn't yesterday (against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup), so I think this is the point. When you have such a player and you want to win every match, you play him. But you just can't do it.

"I believe that Gareth (Southgate) and Steve (Holland), they care about the players and I don't think they want to be connected with something that can be a consequence of this week plus the three matches that the national team has, which is obviously too much - especially for my players.

"So I don't speak with Gareth, I don't speak even with Steve and, of course, with Steve I am a very good friend of his. I just let them do their job the way they want to do it, with the freedom they deserve."

Mourinho may also be watching carefully to see whether Eric Dier starts a second England game in four days, given the defender has already played nine times for club and country this season.

Southgate will be reluctant to make too many changes for a competitive fixture, although he did suggest no player would start every game of England's triple-header after announcing his squad.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who would make way for Kane, and Kieran Trippier were the only two players to start both the Wales and Belgium games.

Southgate said: "We are certainly not looking to start players in all three games, but I can't guarantee that no player will play no minutes of all three games."

© Daily Telegraph, London

Telegraph.co.uk