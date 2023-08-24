‘Sometimes the players need to do more on the pitch . . . they have a lot to answer for’ – Séamus Coleman

Séamus Coleman feels Ireland’s players need to take responsibility for their difficult Euro 2024 position and deliver for under-pressure Stephen Kenny in the crunch double- header with France and Holland.

The Ireland skipper will be absent for the games as he continues his recuperation from a knee injury, but he has acknowledged that June’s defeat in Greece has complicated their prospects of qualification.

In Coleman’s view, this means that the visit of the Dutch on September 10 is approaching must-win territory.

Either way, he believes there is too much focus on the manager when players have to accept their share of the blame for poor results.

“Listen, it’s tough for us all,” said Coleman yesterday .

“Obviously managers are at the head of it and in the face of it at all times and I don’t think the manager shies away from that.

“Sometimes the players need to do more on the pitch because to be fair to the manager he lives and breathes it as I’m sure you know.

“When the lads are on the pitch there’s no doubt about it, that they have been coached thoroughly that week and the analysis has been done. I understand from your lads’ point of view, that it’s a results business as well and results have hurt us all and the manager.

“We’re halfway through the campaign and we need to improve massively in the second part of the campaign to have any chance.

“He’s brought through a lot of young lads and helped them grow and hopefully we see that flourish. I know everyone was expecting more of us maybe in this campaign but we’ve just got to keep believing.

“I know from my point of view he is doing all he can to make us successful and sometimes it’s up to the players too.

“Players have a lot to answer for.”

Coleman accepts management have a job to do around the quick-fire double-header with a challenging away game against France on Thursday followed by a Sunday showdown with the Dutch at the Aviva. It’s clear he feels that the second game offers a better opportunity.

“Listen, it’s a big ask, there’s no getting away from that. I’m not going to sit here and lie to you but I do think we can attack the Holland game for sure, but it will be tough with just three days in between. That will depend I suppose on how the manager uses the squad and things like that, and what the injuries are like going into those games,” he said.

“You’ve got to understand that France are one of the best teams in the world. Going away there is not going to be easy. It would be great to get something out there of course. I think we showed enough at home that we were competitive against them but you’ve got to be really attacking the Holland game for sure. We need to get a win there I’d imagine.

“I think you’ve got to spin it for the lads that are going to be out there that they’ve got an opportunity to do something special against two very famous nations when it comes to football. They’ve got to believe in themselves, we did believe in ourselves when we played France in the home game. Going away is going to be much more difficult for sure.”