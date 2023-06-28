‘Sometimes people have unforeseen setbacks’ – Ireland star Jamie Finn reacts to shock World Cup omission

Jamie Finn was one of the unlucky players to miss out on selection.

Jamie Finn said she had ‘mixed emotions’ on a day where Ireland named their first-ever Women’s World Cup squad – but the Birmingham star didn’t make the cut.

Finn was one of the notable absentees from Vera Pauw’s selection, with Megan Campbell and Aoife Mannion other high-profile omissions.

Speaking after the squad was announced, Pauw revealed her heartbreak at having to axe key contributors from the final panel.

“It’s the worst day in my career. Not the best. Yesterday was the worst and hopefully from today it will become better.

“I’ve never experienced this before. It’s the bond that I have with these players, it’s the hard work. Also how they stood behind me in difficult times and how the FAI stood behind me. How Ireland has embraced me. Everything together.

Sinead Kissane introduces the Ireland squad bidding for World Cup glory

“Telling players that really stood up for you that they are not going to the World Cup and breaking their dreams."

Finn took to social media tonight to reveal her disappointment while also backing the Girls in Green ahead of their historic World Cup appearance next month.

“Today has been a historic day for women’s football in Ireland and a day of mixed emotions for me personally,” Finn said.

"People know I wear my heart on my sleeve whenever I play and I will continue to do so going forward.

"Representing your country is the biggest honour anyone can have. I feel so privileged to have been part of this squad since the beginning of our World Cup campaign.

"Elite sport is difficult and sometimes people have unforeseen setbacks. I will continue, as I always have, to work hard representing my country to make my dreams a reality and inspire the next generation of girls to do the same.

"I am grateful to be named as a training player and will continue to play my part as the Republic of Ireland prepare for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. As always the girls and the staff have my full support and commitment.

"I’d like to thank my family, friends and fans in Ireland and Birmingham for their support today and always.”